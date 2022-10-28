Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
'It's going to be a battle': Former Eagles Vernon Adams Jr., Bo Levi Mitchell, T.J. Lee reunite when British Columbia faces Calgary in CFL playoffs
The end of the regular season for the Canadian Football League’s West Division was somewhat anti-climactic. But for a pair of former Eastern Washington University quarterbacks, there were some late-season dramatics. Vernon Adams Jr. and Bo Levi Mitchell will be uncustomarily on the sidelines this Sunday when their respective...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested in the killing of two freshman students from Clarkston in wrong-way crash in Arizona
CLARKSTON, Wash. - According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was booked into an Arizona jail on Oct. 31 for the killing of two college freshmen from Clarkston in a wrong-way crash. 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked on three counts of second-degree murder, two counts...
Comments / 0