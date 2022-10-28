ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

thedesertreview.com

Pumpkin patch features family fun with a hint of Christ

IMPERIAL – Valley residents congregated at Imperial Valley Youth for Christ’s (YFC) annual Pumpkin Patch & Farmer’s Market event in Imperial’s Lisa Tucker Center Saturday, October 29. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and went on until the sun set at 6 p.m. As per...
IMPERIAL, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Scots, Tigers, ’Cats at Home on Friday

SAN DIEGO – The CIF-San Diego Section football playoff pairings have been announced and four first-round home games are set for Imperial Valley teams on Friday, Nov. 4, with two more teams headed to the San Diego area for first-round games. Undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona

A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Officials break ground on beautification project near Calexico East POE

CALEXICO — Local, state and Mexican government officials broke ground on a $1.3 million beautification project near the Calexico East Port of Entry on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project will add a monument, artistic elements and sustainable hardscaping at the juncture of State Route 7 and Nina Lee Road near the Calexico East Port of Entry.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

REACH Air Medical Services Imperial County Operations now carrying blood on every flight

Air medical provider partners with Imperial County hospital system to provide blood to trauma patients. IMPERIAL– When it comes to helicopter air ambulance services, quality patient care and safety are top priorities, according to a recent REACH press release. The three REACH Air Medical Services bases located in Imperial County recently made strides in both areas. The bases have partnered with an Imperial County hospital system to start carrying blood products onboard its aircraft, per the release.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images

EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules

EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Double trouble! Matadors men’s and women’s soccer teams claim Region I titles!!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their second second consecutive Region I Title on Friday. The Matadors entered the late afternoon contest with revenge on their minds. Arizona Western's lone loss in conference play this season game on the road at Yavapai on October 5th. The Matadors lost on that day 2-1 and on Friday, the Matadors returned the favor with a 2-1 at Matador Field.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Spartans stun Wildcats by a whisker

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcats hosted the Central Union High Spartans Friday night in the 79th edition of their eternal rivalry over the Victory Bell, and the centennial season of football existing for their programs as well. For the Wildcats, it was an opportunity to defend their...
BRAWLEY, CA

