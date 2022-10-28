Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility
Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
KHQ Right Now
2 suspects in attempted theft flee after victim chased, shot at them
SPOKANE, Wash. - An investigation that began in Spokane Valley left several residential roads closed off in north Spokane on Sunday, according to preliminary evidence collected by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). Two suspects are still on the loose. SCSO PIO Mark Gregory said around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police search for 2 suspects in attempted theft, shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them. According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came in...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
KHQ Right Now
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
KHQ Right Now
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
KHQ Right Now
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
KHQ Right Now
Snoop Dogg coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th
SPOKANE, Wash - Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. The seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup!. Joining Snoop...
KHQ Right Now
'Thoroughly outcoached' Eastern Washington can't climb out of 28-point hole in loss to Portland State
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
KHQ Right Now
Stuff of legends: Drew Timme already stands with Gonzaga’s greats, with plenty of time to add to his legacy
Drew Timme put up some of quality defensive work when the topic of his legacy at Gonzaga and in college basketball surfaced recently. It isn’t the first time he’s been asked the question. It won’t be the last. He gave a reasoned response, but he’s keenly aware any answer would be incomplete with his senior season about to take flight. It’s like taking a four-page test with only three pages on your desk.
Comments / 0