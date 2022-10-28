Drew Timme put up some of quality defensive work when the topic of his legacy at Gonzaga and in college basketball surfaced recently. It isn’t the first time he’s been asked the question. It won’t be the last. He gave a reasoned response, but he’s keenly aware any answer would be incomplete with his senior season about to take flight. It’s like taking a four-page test with only three pages on your desk.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO