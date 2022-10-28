ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility

Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
SPOKANE, WA
Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium

SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
SPOKANE, WA
2 suspects in attempted theft flee after victim chased, shot at them

SPOKANE, Wash. - An investigation that began in Spokane Valley left several residential roads closed off in north Spokane on Sunday, according to preliminary evidence collected by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). Two suspects are still on the loose. SCSO PIO Mark Gregory said around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning,...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
SPOKANE, WA
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
COLBERT, WA
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
SPOKANE, WA
Snoop Dogg coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th

SPOKANE, Wash - Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. The seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup!. Joining Snoop...
SPOKANE, WA
Stuff of legends: Drew Timme already stands with Gonzaga’s greats, with plenty of time to add to his legacy

Drew Timme put up some of quality defensive work when the topic of his legacy at Gonzaga and in college basketball surfaced recently. It isn’t the first time he’s been asked the question. It won’t be the last. He gave a reasoned response, but he’s keenly aware any answer would be incomplete with his senior season about to take flight. It’s like taking a four-page test with only three pages on your desk.
SPOKANE, WA

