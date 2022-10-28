ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold

Vibrant colors along Main Road in Southold. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) On a foggy afternoon, locals were out walking their dogs and running daily errands in Southold — a sleepy town steeped in history. Southold was founded in 1640 by Puritans from the New Haven Colony, making it the oldest...
SOUTHOLD, NY
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
Huntington Historical Society hosts cemetery tour Oct. 29

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour oOldn Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Halloween Spooktacular music festival arrives at the Train Car Park

Two bastions of commerce and culture joined forces on Saturday, Oct. 22, for a night of fright and fun at Port Jefferson Station’s Train Car Park. The Spooktacular Music Festival was a three-hour production co-hosted by the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and the local affiliate of the School of Rock, the largest music school franchise nationwide. The event showcased the talents of local student musicians while bringing community members together for a night out.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
Theatre Three holds Thanksgiving food drive Oct. 30

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Theatre Three will host a holiday food drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please help those in need during these difficult times. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Festival

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 15 by joining the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church community for their annual fall festival. “Good Shepherd’s fall festival is a beloved seasonal tradition that so many in Plainview look forward to each year,” Legislator Drucker said. Thank you to Rev. Marc Herbst and the entire Good Shepherd family for making this event such an enjoyable afternoon and a great success!”
PLAINVIEW, NY
Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra

For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore

Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
BAY SHORE, NY
Times … and dates: Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022

From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation

The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant

Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack

A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Looking Ahead: November Fishing In Long Island

Close to Metro New York and along the South Shore, November is often a banner month, especially for blackfish, bluefish, and striped bass. Peanut bunker have been prevalent and anglers look forward to finding stripers in the Rockaways, and in Jamaica and Raritan bays. Bay anchovies will be driving most of the bass fishing, however. If we are lucky, herring may also be part of the menu, and high-diving gannets are the clue to their presence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
