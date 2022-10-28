Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Happy Halloween from TBR News Media!
Witch-ing you a spook-tacular and fang-tastic Halloween!. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the North Shore of Suffolk County from Cold Spring Harbor to Wading River.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold
Vibrant colors along Main Road in Southold. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) On a foggy afternoon, locals were out walking their dogs and running daily errands in Southold — a sleepy town steeped in history. Southold was founded in 1640 by Puritans from the New Haven Colony, making it the oldest...
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
Huntington Historical Society hosts cemetery tour Oct. 29
Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour oOldn Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Halloween Spooktacular music festival arrives at the Train Car Park
Two bastions of commerce and culture joined forces on Saturday, Oct. 22, for a night of fright and fun at Port Jefferson Station’s Train Car Park. The Spooktacular Music Festival was a three-hour production co-hosted by the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and the local affiliate of the School of Rock, the largest music school franchise nationwide. The event showcased the talents of local student musicians while bringing community members together for a night out.
Theatre Three holds Thanksgiving food drive Oct. 30
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Theatre Three will host a holiday food drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please help those in need during these difficult times. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.
midislandtimes.com
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Festival
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 15 by joining the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church community for their annual fall festival. “Good Shepherd’s fall festival is a beloved seasonal tradition that so many in Plainview look forward to each year,” Legislator Drucker said. Thank you to Rev. Marc Herbst and the entire Good Shepherd family for making this event such an enjoyable afternoon and a great success!”
nhsportpress.com
Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra
For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
Nature Matters: Kayaking Stony Brook Harbor – A Long Island Treasure
It was on a rising tide in mid-afternoon, on an 82-degree late summer day, that I slipped into the opening of the kayak, placed my feet on the rudder controls and pushed off the gently sloping bank in the southern reaches of Stony Brook Harbor, not too far from the famous Hercules Pavilion positioned along the harbor’s edge.
Floral Park holds benefit charity race in memory of late community leader
More than 200 people attended the event and they raised thousands of dollars towards local charities from Floral Park Knights of Columbus Council.
Check Out The Most Haunted Place In New York
Halloween is tomorrow and some people think that the line between the living and the dead is at its thinnest so if you wanted to contact the other side Halloween would be the ideal day. Chances are that you would also want to be in a place that is known...
Times … and dates: Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022
From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn.
As spotted lanternflies continue to plague Staten Island, residents invited to insect-stomping event on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There may be a chill in the air, but that hasn’t stopped the spotted lanternfly from swarming on Staten Island lawns and gardens, spreading larvae to ensure next spring’s pesky population. The destructive insects with colorful wings — known to be a threat...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack
A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
onthewater.com
Looking Ahead: November Fishing In Long Island
Close to Metro New York and along the South Shore, November is often a banner month, especially for blackfish, bluefish, and striped bass. Peanut bunker have been prevalent and anglers look forward to finding stripers in the Rockaways, and in Jamaica and Raritan bays. Bay anchovies will be driving most of the bass fishing, however. If we are lucky, herring may also be part of the menu, and high-diving gannets are the clue to their presence.
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0