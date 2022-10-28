Read full article on original website
Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
Horror films come to life at this haunted house
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – “Haunted houses are like my Christmas, I enjoy scaring people. It’s a great thrill,” says the owner of 13 Shadows Haunted House, Mario Ponce. Fresno has recently become home to a new annual haunted house that features some of cinema’s scariest monsters including It the Clown, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger […]
Looking Back in Lemoore: Bathing beauties, homecoming, trick or treat and more
In preparation for winter flood conditions, the City of Lemoore has made plans to have burlap bags and sand available at the Old Corporation Yard at F and Fox streets when the rains come this winter. Those who are able will fill their own sandbags, others can contact the city to make their own arrangements.
Dine and Dish: Vejar's in Tulare serving families for nearly 50 years
Vejar's has been feeding Tulare families for 45 years. It is a favorite of AM Live Anchor Jason Oliveira, so we had to come check it out.
Halloween Hidden Gem: The Walker Maze
Ted D Walker and his family love Halloween – it’s their favorite holiday. After years without seeing more trick or treaters than could be counted on one hand, Walker and his family (Sabrina Walker, Theresa Curls, & Cheryl Walker) decided they’d find a way to build community in their neighborhood by sharing their love for spooky season.
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture
A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022
October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
What are you passing on? | Life Notes
I am a Navy brat. We moved to Lemoore because of my dad’s orders to NAS Lemoore. My parents have been redeployed and are now living in Florida. It’s been 5 years since they lived here and living away from my family has not been my favorite thing.
Great Food Search: Brickhouse Bar and Grill
Downtown Sanger…You never know what you’ll find!. In the two-block stretch of 7th Street west of Academy Avenue, it could be a bar, a jewelry store, quinceañera dresses, a martial arts studio, a barber shop…or food. The Great Food Search told you about Mi Linda Tierra, but there’s a new kid on the block—Brickhouse Bar and Grill.
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G's tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night.
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
Singer Karol G Visits Hospital After Baby Born at Fresno’s Save Mart Concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
One person dead following Halloween party shooting in Fresno County
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies believe a large Halloween party was taking place when a fight broke out and that's when someone opened fire, killing a person.
22nd Church Anniversary Celebration of World Harvest International Church of Delano
This weekend, World Harvest Int’l Church of Delano will celebrate its 22nd Year of Ministry. In addition, the congregation will honor Pastor David Vivas, Jr. since October is observed as “Pastor Appreciation Month.”. Guest speaker for service on Sunday, October 30 is Pastor Angelo Frazier of RiverLakes Community...
