Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Horror films come to life at this haunted house

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – “Haunted houses are like my Christmas, I enjoy scaring people. It’s a great thrill,” says the owner of 13 Shadows Haunted House, Mario Ponce. Fresno has recently become home to a new annual haunted house that features some of cinema’s scariest monsters including It the Clown, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Halloween Hidden Gem: The Walker Maze

Ted D Walker and his family love Halloween – it’s their favorite holiday. After years without seeing more trick or treaters than could be counted on one hand, Walker and his family (Sabrina Walker, Theresa Curls, & Cheryl Walker) decided they’d find a way to build community in their neighborhood by sharing their love for spooky season.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022

October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

What are you passing on? | Life Notes

I am a Navy brat. We moved to Lemoore because of my dad’s orders to NAS Lemoore. My parents have been redeployed and are now living in Florida. It’s been 5 years since they lived here and living away from my family has not been my favorite thing.
LEMOORE, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: Brickhouse Bar and Grill

Downtown Sanger…You never know what you’ll find!. In the two-block stretch of 7th Street west of Academy Avenue, it could be a bar, a jewelry store, quinceañera dresses, a martial arts studio, a barber shop…or food. The Great Food Search told you about Mi Linda Tierra, but there’s a new kid on the block—Brickhouse Bar and Grill.
SANGER, CA
KMPH.com

One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA

