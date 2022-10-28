ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty, WA’s pioneering gay country singer, has died

Patrick Haggerty of pioneering Washington country band Lavender Country has died. The lifelong activist and uncompromising singer-songwriter released what is widely considered the first gay-themed country album in 1973. Though his music career, which he viewed as a vehicle for his activism, took a decades-long hiatus shortly after Lavender Country's debut album, the Bremerton artist had been steadily gigging all over the country in recent years, after Haggerty’s music was pulled from the dustbins of time and caught the ear of a new generation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Remainder of state's COVID emergency measures lifted Monday

After more than two years, all remaining restrictions issued by Gov. Jay Inslee under his COVID-19 emergency order had been lifted by Monday, according to Inslee’s office. That includes vaccination mandates for health care and education workers, but those employers will be able to require vaccines if they choose, according to the governor’s office. Many health care offices and systems are still requiring COVID vaccinations for employees, according to hospital spokespeople.
WASHINGTON STATE
Election 2022 Georgia Black Voters

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes. Black church leaders in Georgia have organized rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s “souls to the polls” events included a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they could vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year's midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE

