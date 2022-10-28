Read full article on original website
Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17
Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 3:34. Buf_Diggs 26 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:53. GB_Doubs 19 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:15. Buf_McKenzie 7 run (Bass kick), 1:54. Buf_FG Bass 42, :00. Third Quarter. GB_FG Crosby 38, 10:20. Buf_FG Bass 38, 5:59. Fourth Quarter. GB_Toure 37 pass from...
Detroit 128, Golden State 114
GOLDEN STATE (114) D.Green 2-5 2-2 7, Wiggins 4-15 1-1 10, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 10-24 8-9 32, Poole 10-21 5-5 30, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 2-2 4-4 8, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6, Moody 3-7 0-0 7, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 24-25 114.
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, HB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey.
Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. But Mariota and the Falcons got just the break they were looking for when Piñeiro missed wide left.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7...
Raiders search for answers following 'embarrassing' loss
By the time the Las Vegas Raiders crossed midfield for the first time all day, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were spectators and the New Orleans Saints were putting the finishing touches on a dominating win. Whatever good feeling a victory over the hapless Houston Texans provided a week ago...
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didn’t hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday. Peterson and Hicks appreciate being with the...
Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season....
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3
Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Third Period_5, Chicago, Athanasiou 3 (Tinordi, Kane), 10:02. 6, Minnesota, Boldy 5 (Shaw, Eriksson Ek),...
Monday's Transactions
NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia's second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the...
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
This Date in Baseball-Campanella wins NL MVP
1916 — New York theater owner and producer Harry H. Frazee bought the Boston Red Sox for $675,000. 1938 — Ernie Lombardi of Cincinnati won the National League MVP award. Lombardi led the league in batting with a .342 mark. 1951 — Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella won the first...
