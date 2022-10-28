Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last year, around this time, Lions coach Dan Campbell had a postgame revelation that he needed to get rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown more involved in the offense. It took a couple more weeks to fully execute that plan, but by the end of the campaign, St. Brown was established as the go-to weapon in the passing attack, hauling in eight or more receptions the final six weeks of the season.

