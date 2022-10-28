ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Four Downs: Another close Lions loss, future options at DB and looking forward to Jameson Williams

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last year, around this time, Lions coach Dan Campbell had a postgame revelation that he needed to get rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown more involved in the offense. It took a couple more weeks to fully execute that plan, but by the end of the campaign, St. Brown was established as the go-to weapon in the passing attack, hauling in eight or more receptions the final six weeks of the season.
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff bounces back while defense flops again

Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This felt like Jared Goff's best game of the season. Coming off a pair of dud performances, the Lions quarterback discovered his deep ball against the Dolphins, hitting Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson for a trio of big gains in the first half as the Lions posted 27 points through the first two quarters.
Detroit News

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins

Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
Detroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach

Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
Detroit News

House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions

Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
Detroit News

'It was a track meet': Lions stumble in second half, fall to high-flying Dolphins

Detroit — The Lions offense rediscovered its early-season groove, but last week's defensive improvements proved to be little more than a mirage. Despite jumping out to a 14-point lead and holding a 10-point advantage at the half, the Lions were unable to hang on against the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-27 at Ford Field on Sunday.
Detroit News

Five things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins

If the season ended after last week, the Detroit Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have that to look forward to, but many fans were hoping for some sort of progress this season. To be fair, there's still...
Detroit News

Recap: Dolphins beat Lions 31-27 behind strong passing game

The Lions came into this game desperately needing a win. It did not get one on Sunday against the Dolphins, falling 31-27. The first half was fantastic. The Lions put up 27 points and the offense looked like a well-oiled machine. The defense looked pretty rough, but as long as the offense kept humming along, it would have been OK.
