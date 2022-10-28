Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
FOX Reno
Fire destroys Fernley Carpet King shed
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A shed behind a Fernley business was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night. Crews with North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire behind the Carpet King on 95A late around 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Arriving on scene we found that there was a shed on the back of the property that was fully engulfed.
FOX Reno
Burn code season for Washoe County wood-burning fireplaces and stoves begins Nov. 1
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Burn code updates that help residents determine if they are allowed to use a wood-burning fireplace, stove or other device begin in Washoe County Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Washoe County burn code will be active through the winter months with...
FOX Reno
9 arrested during two-day illegal sideshow operation in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities arrested nine, cited 46 and towed five vehicles after a two-day sideshow enforcement operations, Reno Police Department says. On the nights of Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, RPD along with the Nevada State Police and the Washoe Count Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N held an operation in Reno targeting illegal sideshow activities. Multiple areas in the city were staffed with additional Officers, expecting sideshow activities to occur.
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
FOX Reno
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
FOX Reno
Reno animal sanctuary seeks pumpkin donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With Halloween coming to an end one Reno animal sanctuary is asking you to hang on to some of your left over pumpkin donations. The Om Home Sanctuary provides a healing space for humans and animals. Owner Billie Jo Stokes was funding the sanctuary privately until recently. But now that she's a fully registered nonprofit she needs the community's help.
FOX Reno
Mother Nature brings pleasant Halloween, big changes on tap for Reno-Sparks forecast
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature is bringing both tricks and treats this week. Mild weather is expected to stick around the Reno-Sparks area for the duration of Halloween but big changes are on the way. Starting Tuesday, gusty winds are expected to pick up...
FOX Reno
Bernie Sanders rallies young voters at Reno High School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno High School was packed full of people this morning and early afternoon as many eagerly awaited U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the 'Our Future is Now' tour. The event was hosted by advocacy groups NexGen America and MoveOn political action....
FOX Reno
Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe celebrates first polling location
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A first for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe — residents now have a more accessible location for early voting. This comes after the state allowed tribes to request a ballot drop box or an election-day polling site to be placed on their reservation or colony last year. With early voting midterm elections right around the corner, it makes voting easier for those in more rural areas.
FOX Reno
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
FOX Reno
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
