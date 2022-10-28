ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Here Are the Top 3 Acadiana Grocery Stores With the Lowest Prices

The cost of feeding a family since the COVID-19 pandemic is astronomical. Food costs are soaring throughout the US. In 2021, the USDA estimates feeding a family of 4 healthy meals for a month, assuming all meals and snacks are prepared at home, costs somewhere between $611 and $1,217. Factor in meals outside of the home and that number climbs much higher. So it saves to prepare meals at home. But in order to do that, you have to shop for food. Now the challenge becomes finding the grocery store with the best prices.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA

Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
BROUSSARD, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette

OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ. The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie. There are also typically several events and activities...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Friends-giving Diaper Drive-thru

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic will be having a Friends-giving Diaper Drive-Thru which will service 300 families with diapers. Louisiana leads the country in single-mother led households, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic wants to give these households a taste of the assistance they can receive. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at First Baptist Lafayette, all are invited to stop by and pick up free diapers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location

GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a 'Mass of Dedication' ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://classicrock1051.com

