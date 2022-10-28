Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Popular Lafayette Dentist Office Recreates Iconic Halloween Movie Scene
Today is October 31 the spookiest day of the year.
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
Here Are the Top 3 Acadiana Grocery Stores With the Lowest Prices
The cost of feeding a family since the COVID-19 pandemic is astronomical. Food costs are soaring throughout the US. In 2021, the USDA estimates feeding a family of 4 healthy meals for a month, assuming all meals and snacks are prepared at home, costs somewhere between $611 and $1,217. Factor in meals outside of the home and that number climbs much higher. So it saves to prepare meals at home. But in order to do that, you have to shop for food. Now the challenge becomes finding the grocery store with the best prices.
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA
Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette
OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ. The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie. There are also typically several events and activities...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]
Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL News Talk 96.5 in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
KLFY.com
Friends-giving Diaper Drive-thru
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic will be having a Friends-giving Diaper Drive-Thru which will service 300 families with diapers. Louisiana leads the country in single-mother led households, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic wants to give these households a taste of the assistance they can receive. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at First Baptist Lafayette, all are invited to stop by and pick up free diapers.
USPS: Evangeline Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Retail operations at the Evangeline Post Office have been temporarily suspended, according to a USPS press release.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location
GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
theadvocate.com
How a typo led to a Louisiana following for a Michigan couple's Icelandic adventures
Celeste White, of Lafayette, says that with the first email, she knew that Norm and Paula's Icelandic adventure was solid gold. "I know no one named either Norm or Paula. I knew that I could not possibly know these people," she said. By the second email, she considered responding and...
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
These Hilarious Memes Show City's Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign
No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville.
