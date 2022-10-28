The cost of feeding a family since the COVID-19 pandemic is astronomical. Food costs are soaring throughout the US. In 2021, the USDA estimates feeding a family of 4 healthy meals for a month, assuming all meals and snacks are prepared at home, costs somewhere between $611 and $1,217. Factor in meals outside of the home and that number climbs much higher. So it saves to prepare meals at home. But in order to do that, you have to shop for food. Now the challenge becomes finding the grocery store with the best prices.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO