Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Henry runs for 219 yards, 2 TDs as Titans down Texans 17-10

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry was feeling it Sunday, running all over the Houston Texans like he has so many times before. At one point he turned to his rookie quarterback with a simple but pointed message. “He was like: ‘They can’t stop me. They can’t stop me,’” said...
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Akron Beacon Journal

Jack Conklin back in game for Browns for second half

CLEVELAND − Browns right tackle Jack Conklin returned to start the second half after he walked to the locker room alongside trainers during the final drive of the first half. Conklin was seen on the television broadcast pointing to his foot as he walked to the locker room with 20 seconds remaining in the half. He appeared to sustain the injury on the first play of the possession, when Jacoby Brissett hit Kareem Hunt for a 12-yard...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season....
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers

ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place.
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Beyond Heinicke, McLaurin, Commanders defense coming up big

Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are justifiably getting the lion's share of the attention for helping the Washington Commanders come back to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third consecutive victory. But this winning streak would not be possible without the defense, which forced two fumbles Sunday and has risen...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Eichel leads the way in NHL for disk replacement surgeries

Jack Eichel argued and argued with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the more-accepted standard of fusion surgery — is called artificial disk replacement and he eventually got it.
WVNews

Detroit 128, Golden State 114

GOLDEN STATE (114) D.Green 2-5 2-2 7, Wiggins 4-15 1-1 10, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 10-24 8-9 32, Poole 10-21 5-5 30, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 2-2 4-4 8, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6, Moody 3-7 0-0 7, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 24-25 114.
WVNews

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98

MINNESOTA (98) McDaniels 3-7 1-2 7, Towns 10-19 5-8 26, Gobert 4-11 1-3 9, Edwards 7-18 3-3 18, Russell 5-17 0-0 10, Prince 4-5 0-0 9, Reid 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Forbes 1-6 2-2 4, Nowell 1-8 0-0 2, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-99 14-20 98.
MINNESOTA STATE

