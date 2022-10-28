ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Telegraph

She told cops she found her stepdaughter’s bong and threw it away. Then the trouble began

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA8b1_0ipbm6RU00

On the afternoon of Sept. 25 , a woman who lives east of High Falls on Blount Road called the cops and reported that she had been assaulted after finding her stepdaughter’s marijuana bong and throwing it away.

The woman, 37, said she had just gotten out of the shower and was beginning to get dressed when her stepdaughter, 19, and two of the teen’s male friends entered her room.

The stepdaughter “started yelling at her about throwing the bong away,” a Monroe County sheriff’s report said, adding that the stepdaughter then punched her.

The woman’s husband told a different story.

According to the sheriff’s report, the husband said the stepmother struck his daughter and gave her a black eye.

The stepdaughter later told to a sheriff’s deputy her version of events.

She said she arrived home with two friends when her stepmom, who “was naked,” started hollering at her.

The stepdaughter said her stepmother “came at her and punched her in the face.”

The deputy’s write-up said “all parties agreed to separate for the night.”

Dispatches: A Juliette woman, 67, reported that as she drove along Dames Ferry Road in her 2005 Acura the morning of Sept. 20 she began “hearing noises” from her car’s front-end. Before long, a wheel flopped off, damaging the car. She said she had a tire changed a couple of weeks prior at a shop in Macon, where she figured they didn’t tighten her lug nuts. . . . A 30-year-old man wrecked his car along U.S. Highway 41 on the south side of Forsyth Sept. 9. He flipped the car, a Toyota with New Mexico plates, near some railroad tracks while allegedly drunk at the wheel. He was taken to jail where, according to a report, he tried to kiss four cops.

Comments / 0

Related
Bella Smith

"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
TheDailyBeast

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” according to WSAV, as protesters sat in front of their house, holding signs and “screaming for an arrest.” “They had shots, we’re flirty and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Woman who cut baby from pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy could now be executed

A Texas woman who cut a baby from her pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy now faces the possibility of execution. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Michelle Hancock, as well as her unborn daughter Braxlynn Sage Hancock. More than 60 witnesses took part in the trial over the course of three weeks. On Monday, the jury deliberated for an hour before handing down its ruling, according to the Texarkana Gazette. Jeff Harrelson, a lawyer for the defence, attempted to get a kidnapping charge dismissed by...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom

A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
8K+
Followers
117
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy