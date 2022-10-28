She told cops she found her stepdaughter’s bong and threw it away. Then the trouble began

On the afternoon of Sept. 25 , a woman who lives east of High Falls on Blount Road called the cops and reported that she had been assaulted after finding her stepdaughter’s marijuana bong and throwing it away.

The woman, 37, said she had just gotten out of the shower and was beginning to get dressed when her stepdaughter, 19, and two of the teen’s male friends entered her room.

The stepdaughter “started yelling at her about throwing the bong away,” a Monroe County sheriff’s report said, adding that the stepdaughter then punched her.

The woman’s husband told a different story.

According to the sheriff’s report, the husband said the stepmother struck his daughter and gave her a black eye.

The stepdaughter later told to a sheriff’s deputy her version of events.

She said she arrived home with two friends when her stepmom, who “was naked,” started hollering at her.

The stepdaughter said her stepmother “came at her and punched her in the face.”

The deputy’s write-up said “all parties agreed to separate for the night.”

Dispatches: A Juliette woman, 67, reported that as she drove along Dames Ferry Road in her 2005 Acura the morning of Sept. 20 she began “hearing noises” from her car’s front-end. Before long, a wheel flopped off, damaging the car. She said she had a tire changed a couple of weeks prior at a shop in Macon, where she figured they didn’t tighten her lug nuts. . . . A 30-year-old man wrecked his car along U.S. Highway 41 on the south side of Forsyth Sept. 9. He flipped the car, a Toyota with New Mexico plates, near some railroad tracks while allegedly drunk at the wheel. He was taken to jail where, according to a report, he tried to kiss four cops.