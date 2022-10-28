ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound Bayou, MS

Emmett Till movie shown in Black town pivotal to the story

MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out to watch the movie “Till.” The feature film is going into wide release across the U.S. this weekend after being in limited release since Oct. 14. One of the movie’s producers and writers, Keith Beauchamp, told the Mound Bayou audience Thursday evening that the town is sacred to the story of Emmett Till.
‘Till’ movie to screen at Mound Bayou

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi and was killed over accusations the Black teenager had flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955. Now, his story will make its way to theaters on Friday, October 28 in the movie “Till.” The film depicts the story […]
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
This Mid-South bakery is getting national attention, but at first, they thought it was a scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South bakery is getting national attention for its sweet treats. But at first, the owners of Sweet Tooth Teddy thought the whole thing was a scam. “We are in Clarksdale Mississippi. We are currently operating out of the commercial kitchen inside Meraki Roasting Co.,” said Theodore Strong Jr., co-owner of Sweet Tooth Teddy.
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
Itta Bena, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Leflore County High School basketball team will have a game with Amanda Elzy High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.
