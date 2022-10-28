Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people in the small town of Mound Bayou, Mississippi, attended a special screening of the movie “Till.”. The film retells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was killed by two white men for allegedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955.
WAPT
Family of Emmett Till react to first weekend of "Till" movie release
MONEY, Miss. — The family of Emmett Till is hoping the release of the movie "Till" will help to further the story of the teen who was murdered in Money, Mississippi back in 1955. "A story that Mamie Till Mobley wanted told back in 1955, is finally going to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Emmett Till movie shown in Black town pivotal to the story
MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out to watch the movie “Till.” The feature film is going into wide release across the U.S. this weekend after being in limited release since Oct. 14. One of the movie’s producers and writers, Keith Beauchamp, told the Mound Bayou audience Thursday evening that the town is sacred to the story of Emmett Till.
‘Till’ movie to screen at Mound Bayou
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi and was killed over accusations the Black teenager had flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955. Now, his story will make its way to theaters on Friday, October 28 in the movie “Till.” The film depicts the story […]
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
This Mid-South bakery is getting national attention, but at first, they thought it was a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South bakery is getting national attention for its sweet treats. But at first, the owners of Sweet Tooth Teddy thought the whole thing was a scam. “We are in Clarksdale Mississippi. We are currently operating out of the commercial kitchen inside Meraki Roasting Co.,” said Theodore Strong Jr., co-owner of Sweet Tooth Teddy.
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
Itta Bena, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Delta State survives scare from MC; JSU rolls on ‘GameDay’; Alcorn drops third in a row
Delta State kept its perfect season alive Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. Patrick Shegog threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the last 16 minutes of the game as Delta State used a late surge to beat Mississippi College 52-38. Delta State (9-0, 6-0 Gulf...
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said.
