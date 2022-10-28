Hello and happy Wednesday, readers. I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb. Slide 1 of 8: Elon Musk was spotted relaxing aboard a superyacht in Mykonos, Greece. The 24-meter luxury vessel, named Zeus, can be chartered for over $7,000 a day. Musk is famously anti-vacation, but he seemed to make an exception for a day lounging on the yacht. Elon Musk doesn't vacation often, but when he does, he does it in style. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO — who's currently embroiled in a battle over the future of Twitter — was spotted Sunday aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece. Joined by a group of friends that included Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his fashion-designer wife, Sarah Staudinger, Musk spent the day swimming, sunning himself, drinking cocktails, and even getting hosed down by Emanuel. "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often," Musk tweeted Tuesday after the photos went viral, adding that he was "already back in the factory." —Page Six (@PageSix) July 18, 2022 While Musk famously owns a $70 million private jet, he hasn't sprung for a yacht of his own (unlike his space rival, Jeff Bezos). Instead, the group chartered the vessel — called Zeus — from SamBoat, a European online boat-rental firm that operates in Greece, Croatia, and Spain, and has plans to expand to the US. Here's a peek inside the luxurious superyacht, which rents for over $7,000 a day.

