ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

South Dakota high school playoff football highlights and scores (10-27-22)

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IubD4_0ipbkkOl00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores for our South Dakota high school football playoff games:

CLASS 11A

#4 Sioux Falls Christian 41, #5 Dakota Valley 14

CLASS 11B

#3 Elk Point-Jefferson 42, #11 Redfield 0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Dordt QB Kade McDaniel named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Dordt Defenders picked up their first home win of the season as they defeated Jamestown 44-24, led by a Defender’s offense that helped him earn GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Dordt quarterback Kade McDaniel threw for a career-high 328 yards and 94 rushing yards with three passing touchdowns […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
KLEM

News for Saturday, October 29

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday is the annual Octoberfest, a Remsen tradition. Curtis with Octoberfest describes what happens today in Remsen. Sunday events include a mass at St Mary’s, featuring a choir concert. There’s also the all you can eat meal at St Mary’s cafeteria, from one to 7-30 pm.
REMSEN, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
CHEROKEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy