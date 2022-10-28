South Dakota high school playoff football highlights and scores (10-27-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores for our South Dakota high school football playoff games:
CLASS 11A
#4 Sioux Falls Christian 41, #5 Dakota Valley 14
CLASS 11B
#3 Elk Point-Jefferson 42, #11 Redfield 0Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0