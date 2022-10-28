ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Eight found dead in suspected murder after house fire in Tulsa

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoAa2_0ipbkgrr00

At least eight people were found dead in a burning home in Tulsa , Oklahoma , the police said.

The Broken Arrow police said that they are suspecting homicides and didn’t believe that any immediate threat existed anymore to the public.

The fire was reported at about 4pm on Thursday in a residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said that a family of eight lived in the house. There were two adults and six children.

Mr Hutchins said that the bodies have not been positively identified.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” he added.

The neighbourhood of Broken Arrow where the alleged homicides took place is about 13 miles (20km) southeast of Tulsa. The tragic incident took place in the 400 block of South Hickory.

One eyewitness, Catelin Powers, was driving with her children when she noticed a column of smoke coming out of the house. She was quoted as saying by the Associated Press that “when I got closer to the house, I saw smoke pouring out from the very top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic”.

She said that one man emerged from the front door of the burning house and he was seen dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman.

“Her arms were flopped to her sides,” Ms Powers said.

“She was in either very short shorts or underwear and a tight shirt,” the eyewitness said. She said the unresponsive woman had a tan complexion “and looked maybe to be mid-twenties”.

Meanwhile, local reports said that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation.

The police said they are continuing to investigate and were interrogating the neighbours.

Police are not identifying the victims at this time. In a news conference just before 10pm, they did say the medical examiner is on the scene looking into the conditions of the deceased and the manner of death.

Comments / 10

SmartBlessedChick
4d ago

Doesn't matter what it was about..nothing is never serious enough that you rob children of their innocent lives. It's sad it's senseless & I pray for the remaining family members. May God comfort them🥺❤️

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Eight Dead In Broken Arrow’s Possible Murder-Suicide

Eight people, including six children, were found dead in a burning home in Broken Arrow, and investigators say it was a murder-suicide. The children, ages 1 to 13, were found in a bedroom. They found two adults’ bodies in the house’s front room. They did not disclose the relationship of the victims, but all were said to be family members.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating

A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
SAPULPA, OK
californiaexaminer.net

Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide

On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
CBS News

Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned

A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

The Independent

902K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy