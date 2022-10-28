GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Lisa formed over the Caribbean Sea Monday. Lisa has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of the island. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently on target for a landfall Wednesday night.

