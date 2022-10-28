ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Conrad named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, Mitchell AAC Honor roll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina got some big time performances at BYU Friday night. The Pirates picked up their 6th win of the season topping the Cougars 27-24. Placekicker Andrew Conrad recognized by the AAC as the Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his clutch game-winning kick as time expired on Friday night.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Conrad walk-off field goal lifts ECU over BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) - Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24. Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU. It was the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville names new police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean Sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Lisa formed over the Caribbean Sea Monday. Lisa has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of the island. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently on target for a landfall Wednesday night.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Maynard Children’s Hospital hosts Halloween parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east hosted a Halloween parade for their patients and their families. Maynard Children’s Hospital hosted the drive-by parade today in order to bring some Halloween happiness to their patients that cannot participate in trick-or-treat activities at home this year. ECU health...
GREENVILLE, NC

