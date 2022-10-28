Read full article on original website
WITN
J.H. Rose tops Orange to open state soccer playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA State Soccer Playoffs - First Round. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
WITN
Conrad named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, Mitchell AAC Honor roll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina got some big time performances at BYU Friday night. The Pirates picked up their 6th win of the season topping the Cougars 27-24. Placekicker Andrew Conrad recognized by the AAC as the Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his clutch game-winning kick as time expired on Friday night.
Gunshots fired at 2nd NC high school football game in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
WITN
The 21st annual Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 teams from across the state
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 high marching bands at Havelock High School competing to be the best all around. Seren Stout is a senior and performed at the competition with New Bern High School’s marching band for one of the last times. “Freaked...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in. Updated: 1 hour ago. What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in.
WITN
Conrad walk-off field goal lifts ECU over BYU
PROVO, Utah (AP) - Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24. Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU. It was the...
WITN
“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director that was injured in a motorcycle crash in June is back home from a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Georgia. Melody Hedgepeth, the wife of Carnie Hedgepeth, shared videos and photos of his homecoming on Facebook. Carnie Hedgepeth had been...
WITN
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
WITN
Experts weigh in on what you should do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You still have a few hours left to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at tonight’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot. While many of us dream of a winning ticket, experts warn it’s not quite that simple. One after another, folks rolled up to...
WITN
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
WITN
Greenville names new police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
WITN
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean Sea
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Lisa formed over the Caribbean Sea Monday. Lisa has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of the island. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently on target for a landfall Wednesday night.
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
WITN
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Breaks in the clouds will make for a comfortable Sunday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds began breaking up some late Saturday and these breaks will be evident for parts of Sunday as well. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low 50s. Highs Sunday will approach 70 under partly sunny skies. A light northeast breeze will continue Sunday. Monday...
WITN
Maynard Children’s Hospital hosts Halloween parade
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east hosted a Halloween parade for their patients and their families. Maynard Children’s Hospital hosted the drive-by parade today in order to bring some Halloween happiness to their patients that cannot participate in trick-or-treat activities at home this year. ECU health...
