Read full article on original website
Related
Putin accuses Ukraine of abusing safe shipping corridor to strike Black Sea Fleet after Russian warmonger suffered his worst ever day of his invasion after 'nearly 1,000 Kremlin soldiers were killed by Kyiv troops'
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of abusing a safe shipping corridor to strike a Black Sea Fleet after the Russian warmonger suffered his worst ever day of his invasion when 'nearly 1,000 Kremlin soldiers were killed by Kyiv troops'. On Monday the Russian leader called for Kyiv to guarantee the...
Comments / 0