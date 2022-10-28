Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
House divided: Houston family has Astros, Phillies fans for the World Series
HOUSTON - With Game 2 in the books, one family is finding themselves in a pickle with a house divided. The Boudwin family spoke with FOX 26 about how they're faring so far in this World Series. WORLD SERIES: TIED SERIES! The Houston Astros take Game 2 and even the...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans take on the iconic ‘Rocky Steps’ in Philadelphia
HOUSTON - Philadelphia is the birthplace of the United States, but one of its most popular tourist stops is the Rocky Statue at the end of the mile long Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The movie first came out in 1976 starring Sylvester Stallone as the eponymous character, Rocky Balboa. Actor, director...
fox26houston.com
Man who made viral rap about Houston Astros visits radio station for new song
HOUSTON - A rap song about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the American League Championship Series continues to get shares across the city. We first shared Drew’s story earlier this week involving a rap song he created following the Astros sweep over the Yankees in the ALCS.
fox26houston.com
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop up at Minute Maid Park ahead of watch party
Minute Maid Park will host a watch party while the Astros are away in Philadelphia. Starting around 4:30 p.m., a Trill Burgers pop up will be serving up some food.
fox26houston.com
Munster Mash Art Extravaganza in Houston to feature famous actors, artists
HOUSTON - A reboot of the classic TV sitcom "The Munsters" came out on streaming last month and on Sunday, actors from the original show helped kick off the Munster Mash Art Halloween Extravaganza in Houston. Actor Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster, delivered the classic 1960s Munster Koach car...
fox26houston.com
Houston employers give tips on how to land your dream job
There are some major things employers keep in mind before hiring you. We have some feedback from Houston bosses on what could land you your dream job or maybe keep you from it.
fox26houston.com
Warm, slight winds with temps in the 70s Sunday evening
It's great when the Halloween forecast is not spooky. Look for more treats than tricks concerning the weather in Houston. Temperatures will be mild with only a very few isolated showers popping up very late across Southeast Texas. Tuesday will bring showers along the coast with some finding their way inland as well. The next front will arrive late in the week and bring more rain with cooler temperatures for the weekend.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey
HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
fox26houston.com
Spooky treats: Halloween recipes to try at home with your kids
HOUSTON - The kids probably won't be out too late trick-or-treating on Monday, but even so, you can stay in the spooky season spirit from inside the house. Halloween has become a highly celebrated holiday. It's the day kids can dress up as their favorite characters and go out trick-or-treating for some candy.
fox26houston.com
Saturday morning weather forecast
Showers and storms are rolling across SE Texas this afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. Severe threat is now lower, but a brief wind gust near 50 mph is still possible. Rounds of heavy rain could also lead to some flooding issues. Make sure to slow things down as traffic will be extra crazy with all the action surrounding World Series Game #1 at Minute Maid Park. First Pitch is at 7:03 pm and there will still be some spotty showers around with rain finally winding down late tonight. Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday will feature pleasant temperatures and dry weather. Halloween weather will be a treat also with no major storm system expected Monday evening.
fox26houston.com
'Souls to the Polls' brings hundreds of Houston churchgoers out for early voting
HOUSTON - "Souls to the Polls" is about getting local churchgoers to head to go vote right after service. "We've had so many people that came in and voted today," Said Janice Weaver, who helped organize Souls to the Polls. It's a non-partisan initiative to encourage church members to take...
fox26houston.com
NICU babies at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston dressed in colorful costumes
HOUSTON - A Houston hospital is helping families feel some joy this Halloween. Incubators in the NICU at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital were filled with colorful costumes as hospital staff and volunteers helped families enjoy the holiday with their babies. The newborns were dressed in handmade felt overlays or comfy costumes made by Harris Health System volunteers. The volunteers say they made about 45 costumes.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
fox26houston.com
Camp For All demonstrates inclusivity for campers, and its staff members
HOUSTON - The great outdoors is a fantastic way for people to build bridges and strengthen relationships, and a Houston nonprofit is working to ensure everyone is included. For nearly 30 years, Camp for All has been working ot go above and beyond, creating an inclusive camping experience for children and adults with special needs. However, as we come to a close for National Disability Employment Month, it is important to recognized how the nonprofit works to create inclusiveness for their employees as well.
fox26houston.com
The County COVID contract controversy continues - where's the money?
Harris County partially paid Elevate Strategies for an outreach campaign centered around COVID-19 vaccinations. It was later canceled and the money was supposed to be returned to the County. How much has been returned and what were the purchases on expenses not yet returned ? New county reports make for an interesting conversation with Greg Groogan and the What's Your Point? panel/
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
fox26houston.com
Who's going to the polls?
Recent numbers suggest voter turnout is down in Harris County. about 15% from the 2018 midterm election. Down-ballot races are particularly affected by voter turnout where the difference in who will be your representative is sometimes decided by a small vote margin.
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County
CYPRESS, Texas - The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of...
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
Comments / 0