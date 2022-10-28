ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Women’s Soccer: #11 Duke, with second-half goal, upsets #8 UVA in ACC Tournament, 2-1

Eleventh-ranked Duke got a goal from Kat Rader in the 56th minute and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over #8 UVA in the 2022 ACC Tournament on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. Duke (12-4-2) struck in the third minute with an attack down the left side that started with Maggie Graham finding Rader in transition before Rader quickly played the ball ahead to Michelle Cooper. Cooper picked up the ball in stride approaching the box and sent her shot in across the face of the goal and past the left post for the score.
DURHAM, NC
Virginia Tech Marching Virginians plan reunion, food drive for football weekend

The Virginia Tech Marching Virginians will celebrate their alumni, their history and their future at their 2022 Alumni Weekend on Nov. 4-5. Marching Virginians alums are encouraged to join in the fun surrounding the Hokies’ home football game with ACC rival Georgia Tech. All football fans are asked to bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the annual Hokies for the Hungry food drive.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Apple yield ample; harvest behind schedule due to labor shortages

Fall weather often leads to people craving seasonal favorites made with local apples – apple cider, apple pie and apple dumplings to name a few. And the good news is, Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp,...
VIRGINIA STATE

