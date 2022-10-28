Eleventh-ranked Duke got a goal from Kat Rader in the 56th minute and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over #8 UVA in the 2022 ACC Tournament on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. Duke (12-4-2) struck in the third minute with an attack down the left side that started with Maggie Graham finding Rader in transition before Rader quickly played the ball ahead to Michelle Cooper. Cooper picked up the ball in stride approaching the box and sent her shot in across the face of the goal and past the left post for the score.

DURHAM, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO