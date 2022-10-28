Read full article on original website
Accenture Federal Services Awarded Role on $650M VA Healthcare Innovation Contract
Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a prime spot on a $650M contract in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL). The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare...
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Mitigating Healthcare Cyber Risk Through Vendor Management
Look to these best practices to enhance your organization’s vendor risk management program. Vendor partnerships are critically important in today’s business world, especially as the pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation and the shift to remote operations, cloud adoption, and virtual services, such as those through telehealth, medical apps, and other healthcare technology and communication platforms continues to expand. This increased reliance on third parties also comes with a price: added exposure to cyber risks and vulnerabilities.
Imprivata Expands Its Integrated Digital Identity Platform
– Digital identity company, Imprivata, today announced the extension of its integrated digital identity platform, creating the only solution to accelerate identity intelligence through simplified visibility of user activity. – Currently, an alarming 51% of organizations don’t monitor access to critical systems and data, making it extremely difficult to remain...
Proscia Unveils New Enhancements to its Digital Pathology Platform
– Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next version of its Concentriq® Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows, which is CE-marked under IVDR. – The release brings together new features and a compelling user experience to help even the largest laboratory...
Medidata Expands Sensor Cloud Network
– Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, and Boehringer Ingelheim, today announced a five-year renewal of their collaboration in the wider area of electronic data capture. The agreement extends the use of Rave EDC for Boehringer Ingelheim’s clinical trials worldwide and includes myMedidata, Medidata’s suite of patient-facing technologies focused on enhancing patient centricity and diversity in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).
MEDITECH Expands Collaborative Environments
– MEDITECH announced today the expansion of MEDITECH Greenfield, now providing two collaborative environments that fuel innovation: Greenfield Alliance and Greenfield Workspace. – Greenfield Alliance is a new partner engagement initiative for organizations with proven, interoperable products that complement, enhance, or extend the Expanse EHR. – Greenfield Workspace – an...
Samsung Expands Its Health and Wellness Ecosystem with New Developer Tools
– Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will aid developers and communities in shaping health, wellness and safety habits for consumers everywhere. – These developer tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection...
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
ObvioHealth & Oracle Collaborate to Seamlessly Integrate Diverse Data Sets Into Decentralized Clinical Trials in APAC
– Today, ObvioHealth and Oracle have announced a partnership to enable the rapid collection, integration and analysis of this complex data to get breakthrough therapies to market faster and cheaper within the APAC region. This partnership will integrate ObvioGo, ObvioHealth’s next generation decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform and mobile app, and Oracle Clinical One Cloud Service, facilitating pharma-grade analytics and reporting that can deliver more timely patient insights.
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
– Google Cloud launches Medical Imaging Suite that addresses common pain points organizations face in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models. – Google Cloud enables the development of AI for imaging to support faster, more accurate diagnosis of images, increased productivity for healthcare workers, and improved care access and outcomes for patients.
Knowtion Health Acquires Rev Cycle A/R Platform Amplus
– Knowtion Health, formerly RSource Healthcare announced today it has acquired Amplus Group, a healthcare revenue cycle A/R resolution and technology service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. – For the past five years Amplus has utilized the latest in machine learning and automation to support accounts receivable...
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
Nordic Consulting Acquires Healthcare Consulting Firm Hygeian
– Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, has acquired Hygeian, a healthcare consulting company supporting public and private sector clients across the United Kingdom and the Middle East with advisory services, change management, flexible resourcing, and filling fixed-term and specialist roles. This acquisition marks Nordic’s sixth acquisition in recent years and comes as Nordic continues to expand its presence and services in Europe and the Middle East.
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
Teladoc Health Appoints Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets
– Teladoc Health announced that is has named Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets, effective October 24, 2022. As President, Laizer will be focused on further unlocking the revenue and growth potential of the company and optimizing performance across Teladoc’s four market channels: US Group Health, International, Hospitals and Health Systems, and BetterHelp.
