Look to these best practices to enhance your organization’s vendor risk management program. Vendor partnerships are critically important in today’s business world, especially as the pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation and the shift to remote operations, cloud adoption, and virtual services, such as those through telehealth, medical apps, and other healthcare technology and communication platforms continues to expand. This increased reliance on third parties also comes with a price: added exposure to cyber risks and vulnerabilities.

14 DAYS AGO