Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Frenzy”: Listen
Iggy Pop is back with a new single, “Frenzy,” released via Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label from producer and guitarist Andrew Watt. Watt produced and played guitar on the new single, which also features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.
“제 ceremony”
Over the past half-decade, Yongin, South Korea-based singer-rapper baehyuni has made chill, familiar-sounding music at the intersection of indie-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Her new single “제 ceremony,” from her recent 자유주제 ZYZZ EP, takes a more experimental tack. At times it sounds like two songs collapsed onto each other: It's at first deceptively cozy, guided by woozy lo-fi guitar, but soon becomes haywire as a tumbling breakbeat collides with a slippery bassline that could’ve been plucked from a no-wave track. Nimbly maneuvering between talk-rapping and childlike coos, baehyuni honors those who’ve passed away, including her late grandmother, and calls on friends to memorialize their own loved ones too. In the song’s latter half, fluttering, bird-like squeals create the sense that nature is joining in on the festivities. The song’s cluttered mix conjures the warm, homey atmosphere of a lively party; for three minutes, it feels like everyone you care about is right beside you.
Listen to Fatboi Sharif and noface’s “John Hinckley” [ft. Lungs]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Forget sounding like the future—Fatboi Sharif’s music feels like it was beamed in from another dimension. No two projects the Rahway, New Jersey rapper drops are the same, but they’re all tied together by abstract wordplay and a taste for the macabre that draws as much from Stanley Kubrick as it does Kool Keith. “John Hinckley,” a standout track from Preaching In Havana, a collab album via Purple Tape Pedigree with producer noface, is a hazy, bubbling mass of a song anchored by what sounds like a possessed crossfader distorting guitars and horns beyond recognition. This otherworldly beat would be challenging for anyone to rap on, but that’s where the breathless raps of guest Lungs and Sharif’s billowing images (“John Hinckley popped that president, bastard steps/Gunfire sun visor, spinning Budweiser breath”) shine.
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch
Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Norm Chambers, Experimental Musician Behind Panabrite and Jürgen Müller, Dies at 50
Norm Chambers, who made analog-heavy ambient music under the name Panabrite, has died. He had been living with a rare form of sinus cancer since 2019. “With great sadness I must report that around 1:30 PM today our dear friend Norm Chambers passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones,” wrote friend Pete Prezzano on a fundraising page for Chambers’ care. Prezzano later confirmed the news to Pitchfork. Chambers was 50 years old.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
‘My Three Sons’ Star Dawn Lyn in Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn, the child star who played Dodie Douglas on television’s My Three Sons, is reportedly in a coma after brain surgery. TMZ says the 59-year-old actress’ condition was revealed by her co-stars from the sitcom—and by her real-life brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett. He told TMZ that Lyn didn’t want anyone to know about the surgery. “Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently,” he said.Read it at TMZ
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video for New Song “Pretty Boy”: Listen
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a new song ahead of a forthcoming album. It’s called “Pretty Boy,” and it features Johnny Marr on guitar. Check it out below. In a press release, Gallagher said, “For this new record it was the first thing I...
Wizkid Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Money & Love”: Watch
Wizkid has announced a new album: More Love, Less Ego is due out November 3 (via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records). The album is set to include the single “Bad to Me,” which was produced by Wizkid’s longtime collaborator P2J. Accompanying the announcement, the Nigerian vocalist has released...
Hagop Tchaparian
Hitting play on Hagop Tchaparian’s debut feels like opening an old journal. The first thing you notice is its texture—every synthesizer sounds as if it’s fraying at the ends, each field recording seemingly covered in dirt, a marker of the miles traveled to reach your ears. Bolts was assembled from stray recordings Hagop Tchaparian collected over 15 years, from street musicians and wedding videos to small towns where his father’s family took refuge after being exiled from Musa Dagh, an ethnically Armenian region in present-day Turkey. Though it’s the first full-length album from the British-Armenian producer, it demonstrates the confidence of his vision, tackling the dancefloor with an invigorating, lived-in energy.
Meek Mill Announces Dreams & Nightmares 10th Anniversary Concert in Philadelphia
Yesterday (October 30) marked the 10th anniversary of Meek Mill’s debut studio album, Dreams and Nightmares. The Philadelphia rapper has now announced a hometown concert to celebrate the occasion. It’ll take place on Saturday, November 26, at Wells Fargo Center. Dreams and Nightmares debuted at No. 2 on...
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
Arctic Monkeys Steer The Car to UK TV Circuit: Watch
Arctic Monkeys brought their first couple of singles from The Car to British TV in the past week. They played “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” with Alex Turner at the piano (albeit briefly), for the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland, and “Body Paint” for Channel 4’s The Jonathan Ross Show. Watch the videos below.
Behind Her Empire: Just Move Founder Kaisa Keranen on ‘Faking It Until You Make It’
Yasmin is the host of the "Behind Her Empire" podcast, focused on highlighting self-made women leaders and entrepreneurs and how they tackle their career, money, family and life. Each episode covers their unique hero's journey and what it really takes to build an empire with key lessons learned along the...
Andrew Bird Duets With Phoebe Bridgers on New Song “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain”: Listen
Andrew Bird is back with a new song. “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, with lyrics adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Listen to it below. “I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to...
Stumpwork
The past few years have been bad enough—but what if your tortoise also ran away? On “Gary Ashby,” a single from Dry Cleaning’s new album, Florence Shaw mourns a lost family pet while poignant guitar tramps and twirls like the animal itself trotting off. Shaw offers few details about Gary or his fateful flight; all we’re left with is a tragic image of the stumpy-legged critter trapped somewhere upside down, unable to move. It’s a goofy, sad-sweet curveball for this band, whose debut album last year was full of sardonic, barbed-wire post-punk.
Jim Legxacy
Have you ever heard a song that combines anxious R&B, Midwest emo, and Afrobeats? Southeast London rapper Jim Legxacy merges all three on “dj,” a bittersweet song about a broken promise that serves as a larger signal of a relationship’s dissolution. “You don’t want to teach me how to DJ anymore,” he warbles, a choir of soft, reverberating vocals casting a forlorn atmosphere, wistful guitar melodies—the kind that defined classic albums from Mineral and The Van Pelt—mirroring the fragility of his near-tears delivery. As Legxacy recalls going up to this person’s decks and picking a song he loved, a cathartic vocal snippet from Unknown T’s 2018 UK drill hit “Homerton B” flickers like a lost memory. The undulating bass synth of drill finds its way here, as does Jersey club’s stuttering beats, situating “dj” as a UK analogue to America’s current rise in club rap. But beyond the distinctly modern feel of this sonic collage, Legxacy captures something eternal: the heartbreak of a loved one who’s drifted away.
Soccer Mommy Shares New “Sophie’s Version” of “Darkness Forever”: Listen
Soccer Mommy has shared a demo from her Sometimes, Forever sessions. “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is an early draft of the song, released today in celebration of Sophie Allison’s favorite holiday: Halloween. Check it out below. “This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me...
“Changes”
Jeremih breezes through songs like he’s recording from the backseat of a limo. On his last solo studio album, 2015’s Late Nights: The Album, he sang about stumbling through orgies and velvet-roped VIP sections, his wispy voice gliding over spare synth plucks and woozy bass. But there’s more to Jeremih than just debauchery; he’s one of R&B’s most tender lotharios, a persona he perfected on 2018’s MihTy, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. In between triplet flows and sex-crazed verses, he approached ballads and slow jams with the winking earnestness of someone who’s promised his partner he’ll never step foot in a strip club again.
