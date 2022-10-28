Over the past half-decade, Yongin, South Korea-based singer-rapper baehyuni has made chill, familiar-sounding music at the intersection of indie-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Her new single “제 ceremony,” from her recent 자유주제 ZYZZ EP, takes a more experimental tack. At times it sounds like two songs collapsed onto each other: It's at first deceptively cozy, guided by woozy lo-fi guitar, but soon becomes haywire as a tumbling breakbeat collides with a slippery bassline that could’ve been plucked from a no-wave track. Nimbly maneuvering between talk-rapping and childlike coos, baehyuni honors those who’ve passed away, including her late grandmother, and calls on friends to memorialize their own loved ones too. In the song’s latter half, fluttering, bird-like squeals create the sense that nature is joining in on the festivities. The song’s cluttered mix conjures the warm, homey atmosphere of a lively party; for three minutes, it feels like everyone you care about is right beside you.

3 HOURS AGO