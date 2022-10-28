Read full article on original website
Biotech Startup Obatala Sciences Raises $3M for Organ-on-a-Chip for Research
– Obatala Sciences, a New Orleans biotechnology company recognized for speeding up therapies for obesity, diabetes, and cancer across diverse populations, recently announced the closing of a $3 million Series A finance round co-led by être Venture Capital and Ochsner Lafayette General Healthcare Innovation Fund II and joined by Benson Capital Partners, Elevate Capital Fund, and The Hackett-Robertson-Tobe Group.
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
Pleno Secures $40M to Disrupt Sequencing Market, Scale Multi-omics
– Pleno, Inc, a multi-omic instrument platform company revolutionizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research raises $40M in Series A funding led by Deerfield Management and Foresite Capital. – The funding will accelerate the development of Pleno’s Hypercoding™ instrument platform, called RAPTOR ™, which is slated for...
Eyenuk Raises $26M for AI-Powered Eye Screening & Predictive Biomarkers
– Eyenuk, Inc., a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, today announced it has secured $26 million in a Series A financing round, bringing the Company’s total funding to over $43 million.
Proscia Unveils New Enhancements to its Digital Pathology Platform
– Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next version of its Concentriq® Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows, which is CE-marked under IVDR. – The release brings together new features and a compelling user experience to help even the largest laboratory...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
Research: AI Outperforms Ophthalmologists at Detecting Eye Disease
– A new study published in Ophthalmology Science, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, found that Artificial Intelligence is significantly better at detecting diabetic retinopathy (DR) than eye specialists. DR is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults yet is easily treatable with early detection. –...
Brave Health Raises $40M for Medicaid Virtual Health Platform
– Brave Health, a virtual mental health provider and engagement platform focused on serving Medicaid populations raises $40M in Series C funding round led by Town Hall Ventures, with existing investors Union Square Ventures, City Light Capital and others joining as well. The company has raised a total of $60M to date, and this most recent funding will support their continued expansion into value-based care arrangements and into new and existing markets.
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
ObvioHealth & Oracle Collaborate to Seamlessly Integrate Diverse Data Sets Into Decentralized Clinical Trials in APAC
– Today, ObvioHealth and Oracle have announced a partnership to enable the rapid collection, integration and analysis of this complex data to get breakthrough therapies to market faster and cheaper within the APAC region. This partnership will integrate ObvioGo, ObvioHealth’s next generation decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform and mobile app, and Oracle Clinical One Cloud Service, facilitating pharma-grade analytics and reporting that can deliver more timely patient insights.
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
Color Acquires Mood Lifters, Launches Behavioral Health Product
– Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, a leading group-based mental health company and launches a new behavioral health product. The new solution will expand access to mental healthcare for organizations tackling public and population health. – Mood Lifters uses an evidence-based treatment paradigm developed by Dr. Patricia Deldin and Dr....
Cultivating an Early Warning System in Healthcare Quality Through Bi-Directional Patient-Physician Engagement
Patient advocacy organizations and medical specialty societies can serve as a liaison between patients and providers in bi-directional engagement, closing gaps in the patient journey and ultimately driving innovation for higher quality care. Patients are the keyholders to an enormous trove of data that is critical to taking the next...
Clarius Marketplace Launches for AI Ultrasound Innovators
– Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, today announced Clarius Marketplace, a new platform that enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and advanced Software-as-a-Service. – Clarius members...
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
WELL Health Acquires EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.75M
– WELL Health is acquiring CloudMD’s Cloud Practice entity which includes OSCAR1 based Juno EMR and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia. – The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL’s...
KLAS: State of Digital Pathology Among Early Adopters in 2022
– In anticipation, many technology vendors are vying for a foothold in the US, leading to a highly varied landscape. In partnership with the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), KLAS surveyed 55 provider organizations (including hospitals, health systems, academic health centers, and reference labs) to assess the state of digital pathology among pioneers in the US and determine which vendors are gaining traction.
Memora Launches Research Program with Mayo Clinic for Postpartum Care
– Memora Health, an organization helping healthcare companies digitize and automate care programs has launched a research program with Mayo Clinic to extend care to postpartum patients. – This new program will infuse Memora’s digitized care programs across the health system, enabling Mayo’s postpartum care teams to proactively interact with...
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
