Viome Raises $67M to Expand Microbiome & At-Home Test Kits
– Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven digital health company, announced additional $67M in funding toward its Series C round. – Led by Bold Capital Group, the $67M raise brings the company’s total funding to over $150M and will be used to support the development of its at-home tests that leverage precision nutrition to improve health and increase longevity by addressing the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancers, and aging.
Dexcom G7 Blood Glucose Monitoring Launches in 5 Global Markets
– Dexcom announced launch of Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong, with launches in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks – initiating the global rollout of the world’s most powerful CGM system. – Dexcom...
Samsung Expands Its Health and Wellness Ecosystem with New Developer Tools
– Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will aid developers and communities in shaping health, wellness and safety habits for consumers everywhere. – These developer tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection...
ObvioHealth & Oracle Collaborate to Seamlessly Integrate Diverse Data Sets Into Decentralized Clinical Trials in APAC
– Today, ObvioHealth and Oracle have announced a partnership to enable the rapid collection, integration and analysis of this complex data to get breakthrough therapies to market faster and cheaper within the APAC region. This partnership will integrate ObvioGo, ObvioHealth’s next generation decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform and mobile app, and Oracle Clinical One Cloud Service, facilitating pharma-grade analytics and reporting that can deliver more timely patient insights.
Tempus Launches Real-World Data-Driven Program to Accelerate Precision Oncology Research
– Precision Medicine company Tempus announced the launch of Tempus+, a program connecting medical centers across the U.S. like Stanford Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, to advance cancer research and provide access to Tempus’ library of more than five million de-identified research records.
Clarius Marketplace Launches for AI Ultrasound Innovators
– Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, today announced Clarius Marketplace, a new platform that enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and advanced Software-as-a-Service. – Clarius members...
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
Eyenuk Raises $26M for AI-Powered Eye Screening & Predictive Biomarkers
– Eyenuk, Inc., a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, today announced it has secured $26 million in a Series A financing round, bringing the Company’s total funding to over $43 million.
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
Color Acquires Mood Lifters, Launches Behavioral Health Product
– Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, a leading group-based mental health company and launches a new behavioral health product. The new solution will expand access to mental healthcare for organizations tackling public and population health. – Mood Lifters uses an evidence-based treatment paradigm developed by Dr. Patricia Deldin and Dr....
Evidation Launches FluSmart to Better Identity & Understand Flu Early
Evidation, the company that connects directly with individuals to measure health in everyday life, has launched FluSmart, a digital flu monitoring program that brings together individuals, researchers, and public and private organizations to understand flu at its earliest stages. Evidation has developed machine learning detection models to compare flu and...
EngagedMD Raises $11MM for Modern Fertility Treatment
– EngagedMD, Inc., a global technology company serving both clinics and patients in the fertility space raises $11M led by MonCap. – As part of the investment, EngagedMD welcomes Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner of MonCap, to the Company’s Board. Modern Fertility Treatment. EngagedMD offers the leading eLearn and eSign...
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
– Google Cloud launches Medical Imaging Suite that addresses common pain points organizations face in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models. – Google Cloud enables the development of AI for imaging to support faster, more accurate diagnosis of images, increased productivity for healthcare workers, and improved care access and outcomes for patients.
KLAS: State of Digital Pathology Among Early Adopters in 2022
– In anticipation, many technology vendors are vying for a foothold in the US, leading to a highly varied landscape. In partnership with the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), KLAS surveyed 55 provider organizations (including hospitals, health systems, academic health centers, and reference labs) to assess the state of digital pathology among pioneers in the US and determine which vendors are gaining traction.
Haleon and Microsoft Partner to Help Users Who Are Blind or Low Vision Lead More Independent Lives
– Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, and Microsoft Corp. announced a new collaboration to make everyday health more accessible for people who are blind, have low vision or have difficulty reading product labels due to low literacy. – Together, the companies are expanding functionality in the Microsoft Seeing...
FOLX Health Raises $30M, Launches Expert-Led Support Groups for LGBTQIA+ Community
– FOLX Health, the first digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the medical needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, today announced $30M in new financing led by 7wireVentures, with participation from new investor Foresite Capital and existing investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Define Ventures, and Polaris Partners. – Lee...
Overcoming Ripple Effects of COVID-19 to Boost Patient Outcomes: 3 Insights
Fear of COVID-19 exposure isn’t the only thing holding patients back from seeking needed care during the pandemic. So are the complexities of navigating life after COVID-19—and it’s a struggle that physicians, who are overworked and burned out, can relate to as well. Even as data indicates...
TytoCare Launches Donation Initiative for Global Communities in Need
– TytoCare, the global healthcare industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote physical exams, is announcing today the launch of its new giveback initiative, TytoCareS. – The program will facilitate and supplement device donations from TytoCare and its partners, including health systems and insurers,...
Medidata Expands Sensor Cloud Network
– Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, and Boehringer Ingelheim, today announced a five-year renewal of their collaboration in the wider area of electronic data capture. The agreement extends the use of Rave EDC for Boehringer Ingelheim’s clinical trials worldwide and includes myMedidata, Medidata’s suite of patient-facing technologies focused on enhancing patient centricity and diversity in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).
