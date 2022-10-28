Read full article on original website
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Healthfirst and MediSys Launch FHIR Platform, Hyphen
– Healthfirst and The MediSys Health Network announced today they are using Hyphen to connect longitudinal data from claims, quality measures and electronic health records (EHRs) to identify gaps in care, making it easier for clinicians to address patient needs in real-time. – Hyphen is a cloud-based platform that uses...
Samsung Expands Its Health and Wellness Ecosystem with New Developer Tools
– Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will aid developers and communities in shaping health, wellness and safety habits for consumers everywhere. – These developer tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection...
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
– Google Cloud launches Medical Imaging Suite that addresses common pain points organizations face in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models. – Google Cloud enables the development of AI for imaging to support faster, more accurate diagnosis of images, increased productivity for healthcare workers, and improved care access and outcomes for patients.
MEDITECH Expands Collaborative Environments
– MEDITECH announced today the expansion of MEDITECH Greenfield, now providing two collaborative environments that fuel innovation: Greenfield Alliance and Greenfield Workspace. – Greenfield Alliance is a new partner engagement initiative for organizations with proven, interoperable products that complement, enhance, or extend the Expanse EHR. – Greenfield Workspace – an...
ObvioHealth & Oracle Collaborate to Seamlessly Integrate Diverse Data Sets Into Decentralized Clinical Trials in APAC
– Today, ObvioHealth and Oracle have announced a partnership to enable the rapid collection, integration and analysis of this complex data to get breakthrough therapies to market faster and cheaper within the APAC region. This partnership will integrate ObvioGo, ObvioHealth’s next generation decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform and mobile app, and Oracle Clinical One Cloud Service, facilitating pharma-grade analytics and reporting that can deliver more timely patient insights.
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
WELL Health Acquires EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.75M
– WELL Health is acquiring CloudMD’s Cloud Practice entity which includes OSCAR1 based Juno EMR and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia. – The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL’s...
Philips Expands ClarifEye AR Surgical Navigation in Japan
– Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, recently announced the expanded rollout of its augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation solution – ClarifEye – to Japan, highlighting positive results in the first patients treated by the International University of Health and Welfare, Mita Hospital using this innovative 3D AR solution.
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
Pleno Secures $40M to Disrupt Sequencing Market, Scale Multi-omics
– Pleno, Inc, a multi-omic instrument platform company revolutionizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research raises $40M in Series A funding led by Deerfield Management and Foresite Capital. – The funding will accelerate the development of Pleno’s Hypercoding™ instrument platform, called RAPTOR ™, which is slated for...
Proscia Unveils New Enhancements to its Digital Pathology Platform
– Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next version of its Concentriq® Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows, which is CE-marked under IVDR. – The release brings together new features and a compelling user experience to help even the largest laboratory...
RLDatix to Acquire Porzio Life Sciences
– RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations software and services that drive safer care has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Porzio Life Sciences, a market leader in compliance solutions for the life sciences industry which had been a wholly-owned subsidiary of the law firm of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman since 2004.
Clarius Marketplace Launches for AI Ultrasound Innovators
– Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, today announced Clarius Marketplace, a new platform that enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and advanced Software-as-a-Service. – Clarius members...
Imprivata Expands Its Integrated Digital Identity Platform
– Digital identity company, Imprivata, today announced the extension of its integrated digital identity platform, creating the only solution to accelerate identity intelligence through simplified visibility of user activity. – Currently, an alarming 51% of organizations don’t monitor access to critical systems and data, making it extremely difficult to remain...
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
Knowtion Health Acquires Rev Cycle A/R Platform Amplus
– Knowtion Health, formerly RSource Healthcare announced today it has acquired Amplus Group, a healthcare revenue cycle A/R resolution and technology service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. – For the past five years Amplus has utilized the latest in machine learning and automation to support accounts receivable...
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace
– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
Building a Healthier Future with Real Wireless Power
One of the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic has been that healthcare facilities need to scale up operations quickly to respond to a public health emergency and that doing so is a significant challenge. In the early days of the pandemic, hard-hit cities like New York and others had to set up mobile hospital units or access additional capacity through military hospital ships.
Dexcom G7 Blood Glucose Monitoring Launches in 5 Global Markets
– Dexcom announced launch of Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong, with launches in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks – initiating the global rollout of the world’s most powerful CGM system. – Dexcom...
