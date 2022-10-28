A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul has slammed the New York Post after the paper was hacked and a series of vile headlines and tweets were posted on the outlet’s site and Twitter account. One of the fake tweets and headlines stated that Ms Hochul’s opponent in November’s gubernatorial election, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, was going to rape her. “The New York Post has long fostered an ugly, toxic conversation on their front pages and social accounts, but these posts are more disgusting and vile than usual,” Hochul spokesperson Jerrel Harvey said, according to the New York...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO