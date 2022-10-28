Read full article on original website
Guest
1d ago
MSM attacks the conservative post while making no mention of the liberal hacker that inserted the FAKE incendiary messages! Typical liberal coverup of the truth and facts.
Reply
5
Related
Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right
Hours after news of Musk's takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.
Parler managed to accidentally expose most of its elite members’ private email information in message announcing Kanye West takeover
Parler revealed more than 300 email addresses of its “gold-badged” members by accident. Parler was so excited to tell its users that the artist formerly known as Kanye West had decided to buy the social media network, it accidentally doxed all its members. The platform has been embraced...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rogue New York Post employee hijacks Twitter account, tweets fake stories on Biden, AOC
A rogue New York Post employee recently posted a series of explicit fake headlines about politicians, including President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and was fired later the same day. “We must assassinate AOC for America,” read one of the phony headlines posted to the outlet’s Twitter account...
americanmilitarynews.com
See here: Journalists, others lose their minds at Musk owning Twitter
Twitter has been Elon Musk’s company for less than 24 hours, and verified “blue-check” users on the platform, including journalists, expressed fear and loathing over the ownership. Taylor Lorenz, a technology columnist for the Washington Post and former New York Times reporter, tweeted that it seemed like...
Hochul spokesperson slams New York Post as hacked account posts vile tweets
A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul has slammed the New York Post after the paper was hacked and a series of vile headlines and tweets were posted on the outlet’s site and Twitter account. One of the fake tweets and headlines stated that Ms Hochul’s opponent in November’s gubernatorial election, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, was going to rape her. “The New York Post has long fostered an ugly, toxic conversation on their front pages and social accounts, but these posts are more disgusting and vile than usual,” Hochul spokesperson Jerrel Harvey said, according to the New York...
Newsweek roasted after publishing fact-check denying existence of Antifa groups
Newsweek fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz after he brought up "Antifa riots" during an appearance on The View. Commentators across Twitter blasted the outlet for gaslighting.
astaga.com
Almost 80% Deny Paying For Twitter Verification, Elon Musk Comments
Elon Musk plans to cost $20 per 30 days for the Blue verification mark on Twitter after he took over the social media firm on Thursday. Nevertheless, a brand new ballot signifies nearly 80% are unwilling to pay for the Blue verification mark on Twitter. Elon Musk additionally voted and finds the outcomes “fascinating.”
Washington Examiner
Police offer clarity in 'unknown person' mystery from Pelosi home break-in
San Francisco police offered clarifying information after statements made on Friday stirred speculation that there was an unknown third person in the house when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) husband, Paul, was attacked. The department told NBC News there were only two people in the home at the time of...
Social media video shows Russian army in disarray
CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on widely-circulated social media videos of recruits talking about their poor training and equipment on the front lines. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled
Ye is now the owner of far-right social media platform. The post Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Popculture
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half
Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Is Known About the Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi
(Reuters) - A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack:. * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27...
Twitter's head of safety and integrity says more than 50,000 tweets containing a 'particular slur' were posted in 48 hours, amid reports of a racist trolling campaign
Twitter's policies on hateful conduct and trolling campaigns haven't changed since Elon Musk became the owner, Yoel Roth said.
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.
Twitter Users Leave at an Alarming Pace
Twitter is losing its most active users, which presents new owner Elon Musk with a problem he may be unable to solve.
Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’
UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...
Washington Examiner
The media fear losing their gatekeeper rights on Twitter
I don’t know what changes Elon Musk is going to make to Twitter . Will he allow permanently banned accounts, such as that belonging to a former president, to return to the social media platform? You know, that same platform that acts as the center of the universe for journalists?
Elon Musk Hails Pranksters After They Pretend to Be Fired Twitter Employees
Elon Musk has saluted "one of the best trolls ever," after two pranksters convinced journalists they were Twitter employees who he had just fired. The Tesla and SpaceX boss completed his purchase of Twitter on Thursday in a $44 billion deal, which he'd previously tried to walk away from. Almost...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Comments / 2