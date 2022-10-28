ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

MSM attacks the conservative post while making no mention of the liberal hacker that inserted the FAKE incendiary messages! Typical liberal coverup of the truth and facts.

americanmilitarynews.com

See here: Journalists, others lose their minds at Musk owning Twitter

Twitter has been Elon Musk’s company for less than 24 hours, and verified “blue-check” users on the platform, including journalists, expressed fear and loathing over the ownership. Taylor Lorenz, a technology columnist for the Washington Post and former New York Times reporter, tweeted that it seemed like...
The Independent

Hochul spokesperson slams New York Post as hacked account posts vile tweets

A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul has slammed the New York Post after the paper was hacked and a series of vile headlines and tweets were posted on the outlet’s site and Twitter account. One of the fake tweets and headlines stated that Ms Hochul’s opponent in November’s gubernatorial election, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, was going to rape her. “The New York Post has long fostered an ugly, toxic conversation on their front pages and social accounts, but these posts are more disgusting and vile than usual,” Hochul spokesperson Jerrel Harvey said, according to the New York...
astaga.com

Almost 80% Deny Paying For Twitter Verification, Elon Musk Comments

Elon Musk plans to cost $20 per 30 days for the Blue verification mark on Twitter after he took over the social media firm on Thursday. Nevertheless, a brand new ballot signifies nearly 80% are unwilling to pay for the Blue verification mark on Twitter. Elon Musk additionally voted and finds the outcomes “fascinating.”
CNN

Social media video shows Russian army in disarray

CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on widely-circulated social media videos of recruits talking about their poor training and equipment on the front lines. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
Popculture

Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half

Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
US News and World Report

Factbox-What Is Known About the Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi

(Reuters) - A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack:. * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27...
Variety

Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’

UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...
Washington Examiner

The media fear losing their gatekeeper rights on Twitter

I don’t know what changes Elon Musk is going to make to Twitter . Will he allow permanently banned accounts, such as that belonging to a former president, to return to the social media platform? You know, that same platform that acts as the center of the universe for journalists?

