Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Footage Bizarrely Used in Politician’s Attack Ad About Cop Killers
In a very bizarre move, some footage from Tiger Woods' 2017 DUI arrest was recently used in a politician's attack ad about cop killers. According to The Root, Republican candidate Kris Kobach, who is running for attorney general in Kansas, ran an add criticizing his opponent, Democrat Chris Mann. However, the ad used video of Woods arrest during a portion about Mann being anti-death penalty for those convicted of murdering police officers, which Woods has not done.
'The View': Child's Will Smith Oscar Slap Costume Sparks Whiplash of Outrage
The View might "not endorse violence," but that did not stop the show from trotting out one of the most awful Halloween costumes seen on live television Monday. The show featured a young boy dressed in a costume referencing Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. Viewers at home were shocked that such a thing was allowed to go on television without someone realizing it was in poor taste.
'Hot Bench' Judges Talk Deliberation, Education, And Dating App Relationships Gone Awry in Season 9 (Exclusive)
Hot Bench is the hottest daytime court show around, and the hit series is getting two brand-new judges this season. Joining beloved Judge Michael Corriero in Hot Bench Season 9 are Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with judges and they shared with us how they approach deliberation, the educational dynamics of Hot Bench, and teased an upcoming episode in which a dating app relationship went terribly awry.
Boxer Accused of Animal Abuse
A Rhode Island boxer is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly beating his girlfriend's dog, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said last week. Robert Nolette Jr. was arrested late last month after Coco, an 8-year-old beagle mix was brought to the Bay State Veterinary Hospital with injuries indicating physical abuse. Nolette, 22, and his girlfriend previously brought Coco to another veterinary hospital in August for rib fractures.
Man fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building, suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man was arrested after a fatal stabbing Monday night in a Bronx apartment building, police said.
