Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
Pocketbook voters backing the GOP are likely to be disappointed
As the midterm election cycle enters its final week, The Wall Street Journal had a good report over the weekend on the one issue that’s likely to deliver big gains for Republicans. Economic pressures are weighing on voters as they lock in decisions for next month’s elections. ... Voters...
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.31.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 49% to 44%, though part of the poll was taken before last week’s debate. *...
Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway
Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents
Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee
Former President Trump has requested that the Supreme Court block the release of his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 31, 2022.
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney
Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022.
'I'm definitely not your candidate', House member says of election deniers in new ad
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., join Morning Joe to discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi and to air a new campaign ad.Oct. 31, 2022.
'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress
Rep. Debbie Dingell, who has been the subjects of violent threats after criticism from Donald Trump, talks with Alex Wagner about how rage-filled politics is being normalized and has permeated at all levels of politics.Oct. 29, 2022.
DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo
Alex Wagner shares new reporting from the Washington Post that the Justice Department has added national security prosecutor David Raskin to the investigation of classified material siezed from Mar-a-Lago, and indications that the DOJ is accumulating evidence to bring charges against Trump.Oct. 29, 2022.
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
How Samuel Alito's hypocrisy is fueling the crisis at the Supreme Court
There are hypocrites in this world. There are people who lack self-awareness. And then there is Justice Samuel Alito, a category unto himself. When he was a nominee to the high court, Democrats like the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat, feared that Alito would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade if confirmed. According to a new book, “Ted Kennedy: A Life,” Ailto told Kennedy in 2005 that he believed a constitutional right to privacy — which provided the foundation for Roe’s protection of abortion — was “settled.” He also tried to assure Kennedy by saying, “I am a believer in precedents.”
David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms
The Atlantic's David Frum joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece 'Only the GOP Celebrates Political Violence,' and why he says the best way to begin taking down the temperature of political rhetoric is to not pose with guns if you're running for office.Oct. 31, 2022.
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
The Human Cost of Republicans Busing Migrants
Alicia Menendez went to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, where thousands of migrants have arrived from Texas. It's part of the Republican Governor's plan to send asylum seekers to cities run by Democrats in northern states. We heard some of their incredible stories.Oct. 31, 2022.
Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul
Chris Hayes: If a Republican congressman who voted to support the insurrection wins a statewide race in New York, it means there's no penalty for endorsing Trump's attacks on our democracy. It's up to New York voters to decide if that's the message they want to send nationally.Nov. 1, 2022.
Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation
Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022.
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally
Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester while campaigning with Michigan Gov. Whitmer in Detroit. The protester shouted out while he was calling on elected officials to reject threatening rhetoric to lawmakers and election workers.Oct. 29, 2022.
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters
The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
