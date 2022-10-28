Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO