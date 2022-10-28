ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
Pocketbook voters backing the GOP are likely to be disappointed

As the midterm election cycle enters its final week, The Wall Street Journal had a good report over the weekend on the one issue that’s likely to deliver big gains for Republicans. Economic pressures are weighing on voters as they lock in decisions for next month’s elections. ... Voters...
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.31.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 49% to 44%, though part of the poll was taken before last week’s debate. *...
Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022.
DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

Alex Wagner shares new reporting from the Washington Post that the Justice Department has added national security prosecutor David Raskin to the investigation of classified material siezed from Mar-a-Lago, and indications that the DOJ is accumulating evidence to bring charges against Trump.Oct. 29, 2022.
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
How Samuel Alito's hypocrisy is fueling the crisis at the Supreme Court

There are hypocrites in this world. There are people who lack self-awareness. And then there is Justice Samuel Alito, a category unto himself. When he was a nominee to the high court, Democrats like the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat, feared that Alito would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade if confirmed. According to a new book, “Ted Kennedy: A Life,” Ailto told Kennedy in 2005 that he believed a constitutional right to privacy — which provided the foundation for Roe’s protection of abortion — was “settled.” He also tried to assure Kennedy by saying, “I am a believer in precedents.”
David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms

The Atlantic's David Frum joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece 'Only the GOP Celebrates Political Violence,' and why he says the best way to begin taking down the temperature of political rhetoric is to not pose with guns if you're running for office.Oct. 31, 2022.
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
The Human Cost of Republicans Busing Migrants

Alicia Menendez went to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, where thousands of migrants have arrived from Texas. It's part of the Republican Governor's plan to send asylum seekers to cities run by Democrats in northern states. We heard some of their incredible stories.Oct. 31, 2022.
Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022.
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters

The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
