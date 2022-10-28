Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
Yardbarker
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Yardbarker
Will Tennessee be at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff ranking?
With an offense that has arguably been the most dominant unit in football this season, it's difficult to suggest otherwise. On Saturday, they defeated No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. The No. 3 Volunteers racked up 422 yards of offense. Entering Saturday's game, they were averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
Yardbarker
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Yardbarker
Eagles WR A.J. Brown drug tested one day after three-touchdown performance
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown posted on Twitter Monday morning that he had been drug tested by the NFL. The tests are randomly conducted by the league, but Brown's happened to come on the heels of his insane six-catch, 156-yard, three-touchdown performance during the Eagles' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Jack Conklin back in game for Browns for second half
CLEVELAND − Browns right tackle Jack Conklin returned to start the second half after he walked to the locker room alongside trainers during the final drive of the first half. Conklin was seen on the television broadcast pointing to his foot as he walked to the locker room with 20 seconds remaining in the half. He appeared to sustain the injury on the first play of the possession, when Jacoby Brissett hit Kareem Hunt for a 12-yard...
Yardbarker
NFL Week 8 grades from around the league
Running backs led the way Sunday. The winners of the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes let the silver medalists know about it, capping another 49ers regular-season win over the Rams, while Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Tony Pollard led their teams to one-sided wins. Here are the Week 8 grades from around the NFL.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Yardbarker
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
WATCH: Duke Clemens on Having Fun in UCLA's Offense, Gameday Routine
The Bruins' starting center gave some insight into what it's like blocking for Zach Charbonnet and watching him break off touchdown runs.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil
According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts would “move heaven and earth” to trade the contract of QB Matt Ryan now that they have no plans on going back to him as their starting quarterback. However, La Canfora mentions that Ryan’s contract and the poor play from this...
Yardbarker
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Yardbarker
A Frustrated Kenny Pickett Takes Subtle Shot At Steelers OC Matt Canada After Week 8 Loss
Another week, another frustrating offensive output for the Pittsburgh Steelers . Falling 13-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Mike Tomlin ‘s team has now dropped to 2-6 entering their much needed bye week. You could see the frustrating body language from several players in black and gold on the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the day, as the Steelers failed again to put up multiple touchdowns in one game. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett went 25/38 for 191 yards passing, with 1 interception late in the second half.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Yardbarker
Latavius Murray helps Broncos jolt Jaguars in London
Latavius Murray rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Denver Broncos to a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Russell Wilson returned from a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver's 16-9 loss to the New...
Comments / 0