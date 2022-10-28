Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. A state with a reputation for “rugged individualism,” most people associate its politics with the John ``Maverick” McCain and wide-ranging views. But in recent years, it’s ground zero for election lies and direct threats to democracy. Former Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett says of the state’s diverse makeup, “this amalgamation of all these different cultures creates this opportunity for populism. But the populism streak is being preyed upon by the political parties.”Oct. 29, 2022.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO