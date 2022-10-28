Read full article on original website
Poll: Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke by 6 points in Texas governor race
The poll asked likely voters from October 17-24.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”
Arizona was ground zero for election denialism in 2020. Recounts, audits, and “fraudits” have followed since, which only further confirmed President Biden’s victory. But still the Big Lie persists, and many staunch election deniers are now top candidates for office. “It’s a choice between sanity or chaos,” says Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Secretary of State and the Democratic nominee for Governor. “Election denial is the core of that chaos.”Oct. 30, 2022.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway
Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says
SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor
AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
Billboards and 'hate mail' with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates
WARNING: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
Tarrant County Republicans fight to keep control of Texas’ largest GOP county
FORT WORTH, Texas - Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Vote Texas: 2022 attorney general race fundraising totals Oct. update
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the attorney general's race.
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona
Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. A state with a reputation for “rugged individualism,” most people associate its politics with the John ``Maverick” McCain and wide-ranging views. But in recent years, it’s ground zero for election lies and direct threats to democracy. Former Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett says of the state’s diverse makeup, “this amalgamation of all these different cultures creates this opportunity for populism. But the populism streak is being preyed upon by the political parties.”Oct. 29, 2022.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Early-voting tracker: See daily turnout for mail-in and in-person voting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast early ballots in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide officials. More people vote early than on Election Day — a trend that has been consistent at least since the 2008 presidential election.
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
