ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
MSNBC

Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

Arizona was ground zero for election denialism in 2020. Recounts, audits, and “fraudits” have followed since, which only further confirmed President Biden’s victory. But still the Big Lie persists, and many staunch election deniers are now top candidates for office. “It’s a choice between sanity or chaos,” says Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Secretary of State and the Democratic nominee for Governor. “Election denial is the core of that chaos.”Oct. 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Billboards and 'hate mail' with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates

WARNING: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. A state with a reputation for “rugged individualism,” most people associate its politics with the John ``Maverick” McCain and wide-ranging views. But in recent years, it’s ground zero for election lies and direct threats to democracy. Former Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett says of the state’s diverse makeup, “this amalgamation of all these different cultures creates this opportunity for populism. But the populism streak is being preyed upon by the political parties.”Oct. 29, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
KSAT 12

Early-voting tracker: See daily turnout for mail-in and in-person voting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast early ballots in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide officials. More people vote early than on Election Day — a trend that has been consistent at least since the 2008 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy