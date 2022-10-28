Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Recapping Debate for the State
Alaskans across the state are already voting after big changes to our election system. Voters are using the new ranked choice method to select the state’s next Governor, U.S. House and one U.S. Senate seat. We’ll break down the issues and the candidate answers from our recent series of debates to clarify their positions on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage
Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
alaskapublic.org
Walker and Gara band together in Alaska governor’s race with a joint ad against Dunleavy
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara took the unusual step Friday of releasing a joint online advertisement against their Republican opponent, incumbent governor Mike Dunleavy. Walker, an independent, and Gara, a Democrat, have both said they are running to unseat Dunleavy. The ad, featuring Walker’s running mate Heidi Drygas,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says about the 2020 election....
alaskapublic.org
In Republican Mat-Su, voters are choosing between different conservatives
In Alaska’s largest conservative stronghold, the booming Matanuska-Susitna Borough, voters are being asked to decide what kind of conservative Republican they want to represent them. That is the choice presented in the race between incumbent Sen. Mike Shower, a cargo pilot and retired U.S. Air Force officer who received...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska farmers struggle with ‘two-fold kick’: high costs, low harvest
Unseasonable weather has cut Alaska’s hay harvest in half and sent the price of feed soaring, making it difficult for farmers and livestock producers who were already struggling with high fuel and fertilizer prices. State and federal experts are advising Alaska farmers to expect continued unusual weather, and they’ve scheduled workshops next month to help farmers plan for the new normal.
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska
HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
Comments / 0