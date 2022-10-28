Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
7Hills campout at Arvest Ballpark to bring awareness to homelessness this winter
Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
5newsonline.com
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson out for season after suffering torn ACL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson suffered a torn ACL in practice early last week, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Monday in a press conference. The non-contact injury occurred in the same knee that Johnson injured last season, from which he was rehabbing in the offseason and early portion of the current season.
5newsonline.com
Crawford County farm offering reward for information after 3 goats shot, killed
UNIONTOWN, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three goats were shot and killed on a farm in Uniontown over the weekend. The owners say they are horrified someone would do this. “It was heartbreaking because these animals are our life,” said Misty Helvey, the...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville volleyball captures third straight 6A state title
Fayetteville volleyball capped off a dominant season the same it did the last two years. The Volleydogs defeated Southside in three sets (25-19, 25-21, 21-18) in Hot Springs to capture the 6A state title, marking the third straight year Fayetteville has finished the season as state champs. The win on...
Dollar General opens new Fayetteville location
Arkansas goes to the Dogs: Wienerschnitzel announces plans to build 20 Natural State restaurants
KHBS
Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous
ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. The report says the crash happened on...
5newsonline.com
#10 Arkansas men's basketball falls to #12 Texas 90-60 in exhibition
Ahead of Saturday's exhibition game at Texas, Arkansas head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman said it would be an eye-opening experience for the Hogs. That it turned out to be. #10 Arkansas fell to #12 Texas 90-60 at the Moody Center in Austin. The Longhorns outscored the Razorbacks by twenty...
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found
ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
5newsonline.com
Football Friday Night | Week 9 final scores & highlights
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 9 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 28. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
5newsonline.com
University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
How to prevent a stroke
According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.
