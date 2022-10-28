ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AR

fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
Vogue Magazine

In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson out for season after suffering torn ACL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson suffered a torn ACL in practice early last week, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Monday in a press conference. The non-contact injury occurred in the same knee that Johnson injured last season, from which he was rehabbing in the offseason and early portion of the current season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Fayetteville volleyball captures third straight 6A state title

Fayetteville volleyball capped off a dominant season the same it did the last two years. The Volleydogs defeated Southside in three sets (25-19, 25-21, 21-18) in Hot Springs to capture the 6A state title, marking the third straight year Fayetteville has finished the season as state champs. The win on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous

ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. The report says the crash happened on...
ALMA, AR
5newsonline.com

#10 Arkansas men's basketball falls to #12 Texas 90-60 in exhibition

Ahead of Saturday's exhibition game at Texas, Arkansas head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman said it would be an eye-opening experience for the Hogs. That it turned out to be. #10 Arkansas fell to #12 Texas 90-60 at the Moody Center in Austin. The Longhorns outscored the Razorbacks by twenty...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

