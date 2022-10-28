Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado
It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
Week 9: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week
ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, November 1st, at 3 PM.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Low Mississippi River levels cause problems for Arkansas farmers
The Mississippi River levels are very low due to lack of rainfall and severe drought. It is creating quite the problem for Arkansas farmers.
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 still smolders as mountain snow returns
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon has burned more than 130,000 acres since mid-July. Activity is now minimal, closures are lifted, but some hot spots remain.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River
Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much needed rain coming
TONIGHT: Some showers will move into central Arkansas by 10pm Friday night and increase in coverage overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by 7pm and low 70s for the rest of the night with mid to upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. It will be cloudy and cool with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Football Friday Night | Week 9 final scores & highlights
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 9 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 28. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon. GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week. However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents...
