ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Pederson: QB Lawrence, Jaguars 'going to grow together'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been steadfast in his belief that Trevor Lawrence needs more time to reach his potential. Pederson wants to see Lawrence in his second season in the same system and with the same coaches and at least some of the same receivers. That notion does little to appease Lawrence’s doubters, who seem to be growing by the week, multiplying with every careless turnover or head-scratching throw.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season....
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets, Wilson miss chance to assert themselves in Pats loss

The New York Jets watched the film of their loss to the New England Patriots and the players were left with a feeling that gnawed at them a day later. They didn't get blown out by their AFC East rivals — far from it. But the 22-17 loss Sunday didn't sit well because they believed the result should have been much different.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.”. Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team's best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bills continue to show why they deserve to be AFC favorites

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No one can accuse the Buffalo Bills of padding their record with weak opponents this season. A year after taking advantage of a schedule in which they went 7-2 against teams parading out quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, the Bills have earned the right to be leading the AFC at 6-1.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Cardinals running out of time to make move in NFC West

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has provided the boost the offense needed, J.J. Watt is having productive games on defense, and quarterback Kyler Murray continues to put up big numbers. Yet the Arizona Cardinals are still a mediocre football team.
Citrus County Chronicle

Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Raiders search for answers following 'embarrassing' loss

By the time the Las Vegas Raiders crossed midfield for the first time all day, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were spectators and the New Orleans Saints were putting the finishing touches on a dominating win. Whatever good feeling a victory over the hapless Houston Texans provided a week ago...
Citrus County Chronicle

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. One more finger, of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fool’s gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Packers searching for answers after 4th consecutive loss

The previous time the Green Bay Packers lost four straight games, they followed it up with a remarkable stretch run that ended just one step shy of the Super Bowl. These bruised and battered Packers haven’t offered much evidence they’re capable of making a similar turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy