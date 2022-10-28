ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Pederson: QB Lawrence, Jaguars 'going to grow together'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been steadfast in his belief that Trevor Lawrence needs more time to reach his potential. Pederson wants to see Lawrence in his second season in the same system and with the same coaches and at least some of the same receivers. That notion does little to appease Lawrence’s doubters, who seem to be growing by the week, multiplying with every careless turnover or head-scratching throw.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Post Register

Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission.
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa.
Post Register

Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season....
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Bucs place Barrett on IR, add 2 players to practice squad

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad. Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons.
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Post Register

Jets, Wilson miss chance to assert themselves in Pats loss

The New York Jets watched the film of their loss to the New England Patriots and the players were left with a feeling that gnawed at them a day later. They didn't get blown out by their AFC East rivals — far from it. But the 22-17 loss Sunday didn't sit well because they believed the result should have been much different.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.”. Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team's best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Post Register

Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Bills continue to show why they deserve to be AFC favorites

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No one can accuse the Buffalo Bills of padding their record with weak opponents this season. A year after taking advantage of a schedule in which they went 7-2 against teams parading out quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, the Bills have earned the right to be leading the AFC at 6-1.
Post Register

Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Monday while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White...
BUFFALO, NY

