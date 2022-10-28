Read full article on original website
Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul
Chris Hayes: If a Republican congressman who voted to support the insurrection wins a statewide race in New York, it means there's no penalty for endorsing Trump's attacks on our democracy. It's up to New York voters to decide if that's the message they want to send nationally.Nov. 1, 2022.
Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway
Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona
Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. A state with a reputation for “rugged individualism,” most people associate its politics with the John ``Maverick” McCain and wide-ranging views. But in recent years, it’s ground zero for election lies and direct threats to democracy. Former Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett says of the state’s diverse makeup, “this amalgamation of all these different cultures creates this opportunity for populism. But the populism streak is being preyed upon by the political parties.”Oct. 29, 2022.
Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail
#VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban
The language for Arizona’s new book banning law, House Bill 2495, bans public schools for from using any material that includes “sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or ultimate sexual acts.” It does include exceptions for novels with “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value”, but only with expressly written parental consent, of course. The bill sets the stage for ban after ban, and challenge after challenge, protected by language that is just vague enough. The reality is this: high school-aged students are and will continue to explore sex, sexuality and identity. When you remove books that safely and thoughtfully explore those very real concepts, you send a clear and damning message.Oct. 29, 2022.
