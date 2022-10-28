Read full article on original website
No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
BYU WR Kody Epps Out For Season With Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s leading receiver Kody Epps is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Epps suffered an upper-body injury late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Liberty Flames on October 22. As a result, he missed the East Carolina game on October 29 and will be out for the remaining three guaranteed games in BYU’s season.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
Takeaways From BYU’s Last-Second Loss To ECU
PROVO, Utah – BYU football falls to 4-5 overall on the season after a 27-24 loss to ECU. East Carolina defeated BYU on a last-second field goal as time expired to hand the Cougars their fourth consecutive loss. Here are some instant takeaways from the game. Fourth down sunk...
Utah Tech’s Defense Holds On Final Play To Win Shootout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers won their second football game of the season after holding off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the final play of a shootout. The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Utah Tech...
BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to the East Carolina Pirates on the final play of the game, falling 27-24. Let’s answer some burning questions from the Cougars’ fourth straight loss of the 2022 season. Who was the most valuable...
BYU Suffers Fourth-Straight Loss, Falling To ECU
PROVO, Utah – The woes continue for the Cougars as BYU suffers their fourth-straight loss against ECU, 27-24. BYU battled the Pirates all game, but the failures on 4th and short left the Cougars empty handed at home on Friday Night. The Cougars took the early lead when Jake...
Second-Half Touchdowns Lead No. 5 Weber State To Win Over No. 11 Montana
OGDEN, Utah – A pair of Bronson Barron touchdowns led the Wildcats to a 24-21 Big Sky Conference win over the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon. No. 5 Weber State (7-1, 4-1) hosted the No. 11 Montana Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) in a Big Sky Conference matchup at Stewart Stadium on Ogden, UT on Saturday, October 29.
ECU Trolls BYU After Second Win Over Future Big 12 Team
PROVO, Utah – The ECU Pirates can now claim a pair of consecutive victories over future Big 12 teams. Let’s say they are enjoying the moment. BYU, who will join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, lost to East Carolina on Friday, 27-24. As time expired, ECU kicker Andrew Conrad hit a 33-yard field goal to give the Pirates the victory.
No. 11 Lone Peak Takes Down No. 6 Syracuse To Advance In Playoffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 11 Lone Peak Knights travelled to Syracuse to take on the No. 6 Titans on KSL Sport’s Game Night Live. An early interception and return to the 10-yard line set the Titans up in excellent position. Syracuse took advantage, scoring a touchdown off of a Philly Special with 9:42 left in the first.
Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
Box Elder Scores Late TD To Beat Provo, Advance From Second Round
SALT LAKE CITY – A late touchdown lifted the Box Elder Bees to a win over the Provo Bulldogs, 24-21. No. 9 Box Elder 24 @ No. 8 Provo 21. With 2:09 left in the fourth quarter, Ryan Griffin ran into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown to put the Bees in front. Griffin led Box Elder with two total touchdowns.
Report: Big 12 Conference Agrees To New Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference agreed to a a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox, according to Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. The deal was reported on Sunday, October 30. The conference’s new media rights deal is reportedly a six-year...
Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
