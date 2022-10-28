This is what Adrian Fontes, who’s running as a Democrat in Arizona’s secretary of state race, had to say on my SiriusXM radio show last week about his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem: “Fascism is growing in the United States of America and he is the epitome of that.” Fontes added: “He doesn’t want you to vote for president. He wants to pick them. … That is what totalitarians and authoritarians do.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO