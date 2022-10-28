Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Meet the election-denier who wants to count (or not count) Arizona's votes
This is what Adrian Fontes, who’s running as a Democrat in Arizona’s secretary of state race, had to say on my SiriusXM radio show last week about his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem: “Fascism is growing in the United States of America and he is the epitome of that.” Fontes added: “He doesn’t want you to vote for president. He wants to pick them. … That is what totalitarians and authoritarians do.”
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway
Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters
The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
MSNBC
Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
MSNBC
GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms
NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on why Republicans are spending millions on ads in areas previously presumed to be blue.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Friday Nightcap: Elon. Kanye. Trump
Three men have dominated the news cycle this week. Between Elon Musk completing his Twitter takeover, Kanye West facing consequences for antisemitic rhetoric and Trump backing election deniers in the midterms. Anand Giridharadas, Amber Tamblyn, Charles Coleman and David Gura discuss.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, historian Jon Meacham and professor Carolyn Gallaher discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
'I'm definitely not your candidate', House member says of election deniers in new ad
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., join Morning Joe to discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi and to air a new campaign ad.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Mark Kelly holds six-point lead over GOP challenger in new polling
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., currently holds a six-point lead over his GOP challenger Blake Masters, according to new NYT/Siena College polling. Mika Brzezinski looks at the new battleground numbers.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Mika: Are we supposed to ignore that threats against the House speaker have been specific?
Mika Brzezinski discusses how years of Republican propaganda and Trump-fueled fascism helped inspire last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home by 42-year-old David DePape. DePape is expected to be charged on Monday for the attack.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms
The Atlantic's David Frum joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece 'Only the GOP Celebrates Political Violence,' and why he says the best way to begin taking down the temperature of political rhetoric is to not pose with guns if you're running for office.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress
Rep. Debbie Dingell, who has been the subjects of violent threats after criticism from Donald Trump, talks with Alex Wagner about how rage-filled politics is being normalized and has permeated at all levels of politics.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Polls show tight races in key states
With the midterms right around the corner, new polling data shows an intense battle for the Senate. Rachel Bitecofer and Cornell Belcher join MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to break it all down.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation
Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents
Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG
“This guy had conspiracy theories about January 6th, Covid, and other nonsense that looks just like the Facebook pages of Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert,” says Rep. Eric Swalwell on the Pelosi attack suspect's social media.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul
Chris Hayes: If a Republican congressman who voted to support the insurrection wins a statewide race in New York, it means there's no penalty for endorsing Trump's attacks on our democracy. It's up to New York voters to decide if that's the message they want to send nationally.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn testified in the trial of several members of the Oath Keepers and disputed the claim that they were attempting to help police officers during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo
Alex Wagner shares new reporting from the Washington Post that the Justice Department has added national security prosecutor David Raskin to the investigation of classified material siezed from Mar-a-Lago, and indications that the DOJ is accumulating evidence to bring charges against Trump.Oct. 29, 2022.
Comments / 0