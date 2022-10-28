ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Meet the election-denier who wants to count (or not count) Arizona's votes

This is what Adrian Fontes, who’s running as a Democrat in Arizona’s secretary of state race, had to say on my SiriusXM radio show last week about his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem: “Fascism is growing in the United States of America and he is the epitome of that.” Fontes added: “He doesn’t want you to vote for president. He wants to pick them. … That is what totalitarians and authoritarians do.”
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters

The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
MSNBC

Friday Nightcap: Elon. Kanye. Trump

Three men have dominated the news cycle this week. Between Elon Musk completing his Twitter takeover, Kanye West facing consequences for antisemitic rhetoric and Trump backing election deniers in the midterms. Anand Giridharadas, Amber Tamblyn, Charles Coleman and David Gura discuss.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC

Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms

The Atlantic's David Frum joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece 'Only the GOP Celebrates Political Violence,' and why he says the best way to begin taking down the temperature of political rhetoric is to not pose with guns if you're running for office.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC

Polls show tight races in key states

With the midterms right around the corner, new polling data shows an intense battle for the Senate. Rachel Bitecofer and Cornell Belcher join MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to break it all down.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC

Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn testified in the trial of several members of the Oath Keepers and disputed the claim that they were attempting to help police officers during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC

DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

Alex Wagner shares new reporting from the Washington Post that the Justice Department has added national security prosecutor David Raskin to the investigation of classified material siezed from Mar-a-Lago, and indications that the DOJ is accumulating evidence to bring charges against Trump.Oct. 29, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy