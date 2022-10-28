BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Steelheads report Remi Poirer has been reassigned to the Texas Stars. The Idaho Steelheads are an affiliate program of the Dallas Stars. Poirier, 23, made his professional debut back on October 22 making 19 saves on 23 shots in a 6-4 win at Iowa. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract on March 10, 2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO