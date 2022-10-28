ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Was 'Unemployed' At The Time Of His 'Severe' Stroke

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
It's been revealed former American Pickers personality Frank Fritz was unemployed when he suffered a debilitating stroke this past July.

The embattled tv star has been in a physical rehabilitation center since early September, one month after a close friend petitioned for an emergency conservatorship order as his health woes continued to mount.

His employment status was discovered through the paperwork a pal filed for Fritz's "Guardian’s Initial Care Plan" on Tuesday, October 18. In the block asking if the "protected person" in the filing was employed, it was marked "no."

This news is unexpected as Fritz was believed to still own his antique shop, Frank Fritz Finds, at the time of his stroke. He was also reportedly in talks for his own spinoff , following his March 2020 firing from American Pickers .

'AMERICAN PICKERS' ALUM FRANK FRITZ'S FRIEND PETITIONS FOR EMERGENCY GUARDIANSHIP FOLLOWING REALITY STAR'S STROKE

However, just because he was out of a job doesn't mean the television personality wasn't sitting on a hefty nest egg. An insider spilled the store owner was "set" financially with a whopping $6 million fortune.

"He has his store in Savannah, Illinois. He sells there. He has a huge farm with all his things," the insider explained. "He has $1million worth of stuff he can sell. He’s set. He made a lot and sells a lot," they added, before noting he also had four cars and 40 motorcycles that are currently for sale.

But Fritz's fortune is likely going to his medical bills rather than new business ventures at the moment. As OK! previously reported, the American Pickers alum was hospitalized after a friend found him "sprawled out" on the floor at his home on Monday, July 18.

His former costar Mike Wolfe later updated fans on the shocking health scare in a heartfelt social media post.

'AMERICAN PICKERS' YANKS FIRED HOST FRANK FRITZ'S MERCHANDISE FROM SITE FOLLOWING FAN BACKLASH

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight," he wrote at the time.

"Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," he continued. "Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

The source spoke with The Sun regarding Fritz's fortune. The outlet also obtained the court documents confirming he was unemployed.

