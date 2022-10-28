Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
Mindy Kaling Transforms Into Her New Character ‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma For Halloween Ahead Of Show Premiere
Mindy Kaling, 43, got her fans ready for her upcoming HBO Max adult animated series, Velma, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise character, Velma Dinkley, with her latest Halloween costume. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in the epic look, which included an orange sweater, maroon skirt, orange socks, and dark red boots, on Twitter. She also added black-framed glasses and had her hair, which went down just above her shoulders, styled with bangs over her forehead.
Selena Gomez Makes Return to Waverly Place 'Where It all Began'
Selena Gomez is throwing it all the way back to her Wizards of Waverly Place days. In a new pic shared to Instagram Saturday, Gomez took a trip down to New York City's Waverly Pl. where she says, "it all began." The photo sees the 30-year-old actress looking up at...
Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theories and Character Deaths (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown is addressing some viral fan theories surrounding Stranger Things. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Brown ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 2, where she shared her reaction to rumblings that Eddie Munson --who was killed in season 4 -- could return as Vecna's second in command when the beloved sci-fi series returns for season 5.
Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Hairstylist Rory McPhee
Mel B is getting married! In a Friday appearance on the U.K. talk show, Celebrity Gogglebox, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star revealed that her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, popped the question. Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, divulged the details of the romantic moment after...
Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming the Netflix True-Crime Series
Following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the true-crime series about the serial killer's gruesome crimes which became a massive hit on Netflix, Evan Peters is sharing what it was like to get into character and take on such an intense project. "I was terrified....
Anna Faris Talks 2-Year Hiatus and Why 'The Estate' Inspired Her to Return to Acting (Exclusive)
Anna Faris wasn't sure what her future in Hollywood looked like following a break from acting after leaving Mom in September 2020. Then, The Estate fell into her lap. "At the time, it was my first job after Mom," the 45-year-old actress told ET's Ash Crossan during the film's virtual junket.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Who Dies and What the Cast Has Said About the Murder Mystery (Exclusive)
The White Lotus is finally back on HBO. After an explosive first season set in Hawaii, creator Mike White's social satire returns with season 2 as the new, "volcanic" installment set at a Sicilian luxury resort follows an ensemble of eccentric guests and employees, whose lives clash in unexpected ways.
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)
The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
Henry Cavill Leaving Netflix’s 'The Witcher' for Season 4, Liam Hemsworth to Take Over
The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, but with a new White Wolf at its helm. On Saturday, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill is leaving the show following season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, The...
Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)
Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she...
Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)
Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.
Matthew Perry Reveals How People Will Know If He's Relapsed
Matthew Perry is sharing how people will know he needs help. In the 53-year-old actor's interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, which came ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, Perry discussed his struggles with addiction and how fans, friends and family will know if he's in trouble again.
Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'
The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
Anna Faris Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise (Exclusive)
Anna Faris is down to make a return to the Scary Movie franchise -- if the price is right!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Faris and her The Estate co-star, Toni Collette, to discuss her return to acting and the beloved horror parody franchise. "I love Regina [Hall] so...
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Says Her Marriage to Kody Is 'Struggling' Worse Than Ever After Christine Split
Kody Brown's marriages are suffering across the board in the wake of his split from his third wife, Christine. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who has regularly been referred to as his "favorite" wife, opens up about how the divorce has impacted her own marriage to Kody.
