AUDRAIN COUNTY — A man was taken into custody after leading Audrain County deputies on a chase and hitting several vehicles Friday. According to a release from the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Michael J. Brooks was taken into custody by Undersheriff James Shrader after a brief struggle at the Casey's store on East Liberty after a citizen saw Brooks coming out of the woods behind the store.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO