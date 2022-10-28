ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

WFRV Local 5

WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament

(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

WIAA Girls Volleyball Sectional Final Results

(25-17,25-17,25-17) McDonell Central defeated Mercer 3-0 (25-20,19-25,12-25,25-19,15-13) (24-26,25-21,25-20,25-19) Winners will compete at the WIAA Girls State Volleyball Tournament that begins on Thursday at The Resch Center in Green Bay. Feel free to contact us with questions and/or comments.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Level 2 playoffs: Panthers lose at Shiocton

SHIOCTON - Reedsville, the defending Division 7 state champions, lost to Shiocton 21-0 in a Level 2 playoff game on Friday night. Second-seeded Shiocton (9-2) held Reedsville (8-3) to 151 yards on offense. The Chiefs advanced to play top-seeded Cambria-Friesland next week. Cambria-Friesland beat Hilbert in Level 1. Shiocton's top...
SHIOCTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

The latest thefts were at Lamers in Menasha. Police say it's a growing problem. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day the Postal Service recommends using the mail to return your ballot. WPS customers face higher electric bills. Updated: 3 hours ago. The state Public Service Commission will consider a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 2 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
HILBERT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay shared precious photos, featuring NICU patients dressed in costumes for Halloween. The photos include Duncan, the Dalmatian, Lando the Mickey Mouse and Lennox the Taco. Special thanks to their families and caregivers for sharing them with...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing. Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.
GREEN BAY, WI

