WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament
(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
cwbradio.com
WIAA Girls Volleyball Sectional Final Results
(25-17,25-17,25-17) McDonell Central defeated Mercer 3-0 (25-20,19-25,12-25,25-19,15-13) (24-26,25-21,25-20,25-19) Winners will compete at the WIAA Girls State Volleyball Tournament that begins on Thursday at The Resch Center in Green Bay. Feel free to contact us with questions and/or comments.
thebrillionnews.com
Level 2 playoffs: Panthers lose at Shiocton
SHIOCTON - Reedsville, the defending Division 7 state champions, lost to Shiocton 21-0 in a Level 2 playoff game on Friday night. Second-seeded Shiocton (9-2) held Reedsville (8-3) to 151 yards on offense. The Chiefs advanced to play top-seeded Cambria-Friesland next week. Cambria-Friesland beat Hilbert in Level 1. Shiocton's top...
WBAY Green Bay
Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
The latest thefts were at Lamers in Menasha. Police say it's a growing problem. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day the Postal Service recommends using the mail to return your ballot. WPS customers face higher electric bills. Updated: 3 hours ago. The state Public Service Commission will consider a...
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 2 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
WBAY Green Bay
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
WBAY Green Bay
H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay shared precious photos, featuring NICU patients dressed in costumes for Halloween. The photos include Duncan, the Dalmatian, Lando the Mickey Mouse and Lennox the Taco. Special thanks to their families and caregivers for sharing them with...
WBAY Green Bay
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID. Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31. Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 54 reopens after active situation was resolved safely, law enforcement says
SUNDAY, 10/30/22 – 5:55 p.m. ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘active situation’ that closed down a section of WIS 54 for part of Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
wearegreenbay.com
Little Chute man thrown from vehicle before it bursts into flames on I-41, cited for inattentive driving
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Inattentive driving was the cause of a fiery early morning crash on I-41 in Brown County on Friday. According to Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, around 4:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Little Chute was driving northbound on I-41 on his way to work in Marinette when he fell asleep at the wheel.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Green Bay
WATCH - NICU HALLOWEEN BABIES.
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
WBAY Green Bay
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing. Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.
