Ian Jackson, nation's No. 2 basketball prospect, visited Oregon Ducks last weekend

The Oregon Ducks hosted a huge collection of visitors last weekend for its top-10 football win over UCLA.

And while football was obviously the event of the day, the basketball program quietly made headlines.

Over the weekend, Cardinal Hayes High School (New York) five-star prospect Ian Jackson , the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in 2024 and the "next big-time New York guard," was in Eugene on a visit:

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard took the trip alongside fellow Oregon recruits, including West Linn four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad , who were also on hand to enjoy the week and connect with the stellar East Coast playmaker.

Jackson holds offers from many of the nation's top programs and has reportedly visited Kentucky with North Carolina and LSU trips on tap.

Here's what On3 had to say in its scouting report on Jackson:

"Ian Jackson is a high-level athlete. He has long arms, broad shoulders, and explosive athleticism in the paint. Jackson has confidence with the ball in his hands, he is decisive in getting downhill to the rim. He can rise up and finish above the rim, and pull up in the mid-range with an assortment of floaters and pull-ups. Jackson is a capable shooter from three, but he still needs polish with this part of his game. His shot selection can get a little wild at times. He is comfortable on the ball, but would like to see him see the floor better. He has natural athletic tools and the utmost confidence. Jackson can be a high-level defender who gives great effort."

Oregon has the nation's No. 7 recruiting class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, consisting of five-star prospects Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook , as well as Shelstad.

The Ducks are still in search of their first 2024 pledge.

Landing Jackson would be a massive win for Dana Altman's program, but the competition will be fierce.