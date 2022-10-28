Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
newscenter1.tv
Can we expect the warm weather to continue for this week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into November!. The first half of the week will see well above average temperatures and plenty of sun! A fairly potent system is expected to move through the area on Thursday, dropping the temperatures significantly. However, we’ll se a slight recovery by the weekend, before another system will pass through, dropping the temperatures again.
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
