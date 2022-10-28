With just over a week left before Election Day on Nov. 9, both candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff are making their last pushes to win the seat. Current LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was campaigning in Santa Monica on Saturday. Villanueva is in a tight battle to keep his job, going up against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. The last poll released by the Los Angeles Times earlier this month indicated that Luna holds a small lead over Villanueva. Villanueva on Saturday focused on his plan to combat the homeless crisis. He continues to push for assistance from the...

