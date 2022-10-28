ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio's 'Stranger Things' house returns after two-year absence

SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year absence, San Antonio's “Stranger Things” house is back up and running. Life can be stranger than fiction. Take, for instance, the reappearance of San Antonio's "Stranger Things" house after it disappeared for two years. "My family at best tolerates my craziness this month, but I'm really excited," said Tessie Weaver, the creator of the house.
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
San Antonio Current

27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches

For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
trinitonian.com

Zombies descend on San Antonio

Last Saturday in downtown San Antonio, passersby might have thought a zombie apocalypse had taken over the city. This migration was none other than the San Antonio Zombie Walk, an annual event that supports local businesses, provides a safe place for the surprisingly numerous zombie-loving community and brings together people of different interests. Known as the largest zombie gathering in Texas, this event takes place every year on a weekend in late October.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

