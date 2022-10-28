Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring
SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on. Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA. Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
San Antonio's 'Stranger Things' house returns after two-year absence
SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year absence, San Antonio's “Stranger Things” house is back up and running. Life can be stranger than fiction. Take, for instance, the reappearance of San Antonio's "Stranger Things" house after it disappeared for two years. "My family at best tolerates my craziness this month, but I'm really excited," said Tessie Weaver, the creator of the house.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
tpr.org
Quinceañeras join actress America Ferrera and activist Rosie Castro to call on Latinos in San Antonio to vote early
America Ferrera visited San Antonio on Saturday. The actress was in town to help mobilize young voters in the city through the “Quince to the Polls” parade, an event focused on increasing first-time voter participation among Latinos. Team members from Harness, an organization founded in 2016 by America...
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
tpr.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest
People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
San Antonio girl wins four taekwondo world titles in one day | Kids Who Make SA Great
SAN ANTONIO — Jade Napier kept trying to find her niche, but it seemed to elude her. Ballet did not hold her interest, and neither did gymnastics or soccer. When she got to an invitational self-defense class, it seemed like love at first fight. "I learned like ten things...
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
Texas Diaper Bank doubles its efforts to help
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Diaper Bank has been serving San Antonio families since 2013, but just recently because of the financial stress the pandemic and high inflation have put on many families, it is increasing its services. “Ready, all aboard. Choo, Choo,” said Angela Sanchez Urena as she...
Alamodome set for $16.9 million renovation in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamodome's business hotter than ever – including the newly announced rebirth of the XFL in San Antonio, and upcoming visits from the NCAA Final Four and WWE Royal Rumble – the multipurpose east-side facility is set to undergo a nearly-$17 million renovation next summer.
San Antonio Current
27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches
For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
trinitonian.com
Zombies descend on San Antonio
Last Saturday in downtown San Antonio, passersby might have thought a zombie apocalypse had taken over the city. This migration was none other than the San Antonio Zombie Walk, an annual event that supports local businesses, provides a safe place for the surprisingly numerous zombie-loving community and brings together people of different interests. Known as the largest zombie gathering in Texas, this event takes place every year on a weekend in late October.
Downtown San Antonio's Golden Star Café celebrating 90th anniversary
Patriarch and café founder Papa Lim immigrated here 118 years ago in the hopes of living the American dream.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0