KNOE TV8
MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - Families in northeast Louisiana put on their Halloween costumes for MedCamps of Louisiana’s Fall Bash 2022 Saturday evening. The event was held at Camp Alabama in Choudrant on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. This family-oriented event consisted of trick-or-treating, carnival games, and a petting zoo for the Halloween weekend. The organization’s annual fall bash is just one of the fundraisers that the nonprofit hosts to be able to provide camping experiences to children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities free of charge during the summer.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head The Barn Home Cookin’ in Columbia. When you walk in, the atmosphere is somewhere in between a diner and a candy shop. The owner Susan Powe has wanted to do this...
KNOE TV8
KNOE Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Early voting began October 25th and will go until November 1st. So far, Ouachita Parish has seen a steady stream of roughly 500 early voters per day. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. Updated: 3 hours ago. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender...
KNOE TV8
Steady stream of early voters in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting in Ouachita parish began Oct. 25, 2022. According to the Registrar of Voters in Ouachita parish, Isabelle Butler, they’ve seen a steady stream of about 500 voters show up each day. With only one and a half day’s left to cast a ballot...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning
Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
KNOE TV8
Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
KNOE TV8
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
KNOE TV8
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
KNOE TV8
BBB warns about home improvement scams
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
KNOE TV8
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
KNOE TV8
Carroll remains undefeated with a district rivalry win against Richwood
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
