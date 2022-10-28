MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.

RICHWOOD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO