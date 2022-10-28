Read full article on original website
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The (7-1) Union Parish farmers face the (3-5) Wossman Wildcats in a homecoming week nine game. Watch the video above for a preview breakdown of the match-up between the Union Parish Farmers and the Carroll Bulldogs.
Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.
Steady stream of early voters in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting in Ouachita parish began Oct. 25, 2022. According to the Registrar of Voters in Ouachita parish, Isabelle Butler, they’ve seen a steady stream of about 500 voters show up each day. With only one and a half day’s left to cast a ballot...
Carroll remains undefeated with a district rivalry win against Richwood
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.
Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning
Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head The Barn Home Cookin’ in Columbia. When you walk in, the atmosphere is somewhere in between a diner and a candy shop. The owner Susan Powe has wanted to do this...
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. Jo Ann Deal from BBB shares tips to avoid home improvement scams. West Monroe K-9 unit in online competition. Updated: 22 hours ago. West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman's apartment on October 27, 2022.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer.
Captain D’s employee accused of pulling knife on co-worker during argument, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D’s located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with an employee who mentioned that she […]
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
