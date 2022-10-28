ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

KNOE TV8

Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
RUSTON, LA
High School Football PRO

Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PINEVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Steady stream of early voters in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting in Ouachita parish began Oct. 25, 2022. According to the Registrar of Voters in Ouachita parish, Isabelle Butler, they’ve seen a steady stream of about 500 voters show up each day. With only one and a half day’s left to cast a ballot...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll remains undefeated with a district rivalry win against Richwood

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.
RICHWOOD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning

Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head The Barn Home Cookin’ in Columbia. When you walk in, the atmosphere is somewhere in between a diner and a candy shop. The owner Susan Powe has wanted to do this...
COLUMBIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH

OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
