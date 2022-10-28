Read full article on original website
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Scooby-Doo's Lost Blair Witch Project Tribute Now Officially Online for Halloween
Scooby-Doo's legendary tribute to The Blair Witch Project might had been lost to time, but now fans can check out the entire Horror filled short in full as Cartoon Network has shared the entire project online just in time for the spooky Halloween season! During a special Halloween day marathon of Scooby Doo, Where Are You? on Cartoon Network back in 1999, one of the surprising things fans had noticed was a string of commercials that saw the Mystery Machine gang explore the very same forest as seen in the then massively popular Horror movie, The Blair Witch Project, complete with found camera footage.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Rick and Morty Debuts New Horror Short for Halloween: Watch
Rick and Morty is getting spooky for the Halloween holiday with a new Horror animated short! The sixth season of the series is currently in the midst of a hiatus before the final episodes return to Adult Swim this Fall, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of new things to enjoy from the series either. Rick and Morty has gone all out for the Halloween holiday in the past with special animated shorts, but this year is a bit different as they have tapped Lee Hardcastle to bring the newest short for the Horror season to stop-motion animated life.
Superman and Lois Fans Worried After Stargirl Gets Cancelled
The CW has canceled Stargirl after three seasons. The announcement that Stargirl is ending has fans of the DC TV Universe feeling anxious about which of their favorite series is getting the ax next. While the list of series that could still go includes multiple choices, there is one show that fans are particularly worried for: Superman & Lois. As you can see below, DC Twitter is lighting up with fan speculation (resignation? Morbid anticipation? Exasperation?) that Stargirl's cancelation is also a death knell for Superman & Lois – but should they be worried?
Stephanie Hsu Cast in The Fall Guy Movie
Stephanie Hsu is everywhere all at once, and now the Everything Everywhere All at Once star is joining Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy. An adaptation of the 1980s ABC television series that starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stunt man who moonlights as a bounty hunter to make a living, Universal's action movie take hails from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train). After portraying Joy Wang, daughter of Michelle Yeoh's character in the acclaimed Everything Everywhere, Hsu will play the assistant of a gone-missing movie star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022
Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Review: An Introduction to a Changed Xadia
It's been three years since The Dragon Prince hit Netflix with its third season, and the world inside and outside of Xadia has changed significantly in many ways since then. Following the end of the third season, it was announced by Wonderstorm that Netflix would be picking the series up for four more seasons. This would allow The Dragon Prince to tell a full seven saga long story over the course of its run, and that has made the wait for each new season all the more interesting as now we are going to get to see the planned saga unfold in full.
Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime and New EarthSpark Figures Unveiled at London Comic Con 2022
New Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures weren't the only reveals that Hasbro had on their London Comic Con 2022 schedule this past weekend. They also revealed the second wave of figures in their Transformers: EarthSpark lineup, which is based on the upcoming animated series that's set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on November 11th.
How to watch tonight's episodes of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'The Good Doctor'
Due to News 5’s coverage of the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Browns, “Bachelor and Paradise” and “The Good Doctor” will not be shown at their regular times.
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
Star Wars Reveals Connection Between High Republic Villains and Rebel Alliance
Star Wars continues to tighten the ties of its universe across eras of the franchise, with the newest issue of Marvel's Star Wars series. As you can see in some preview pages from the upcoming Star Wars #29, The Rebel Alliance will be looking back to the era of The High Republic to secure technology that could help them turn the tide of the Galactic Civil War against The Empire.
X-Men: The Animated Series Celebrates 30th Anniversary
X-Men: The Animated Series turns 30 years old today. The cartoon debuted on Halloween in 1992, bringing the X-Men -- far and away Marvel's most popular property at the time -- to a whole new audience outside of the comic book faithful, and getting its theme song (which Disney now has the legal right to use) permanently stuck in the heads of anyone who watched even a single episode. "To everyone who was there 30 years ago watching #XMenTAS on #FoxKids on #Halloween night 1992, and everyone who found the show whenever they found it, thank you!" tweeted the XMenTAS Twitter account, run by series co-creator Eric Lewald, who wrote a book about the seires' creation. "We celebrate because of YOU! #xmen #disneyplus #marvel @xmendirector."
Wonder Man: Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In Talks to Lead Marvel Disney+ Series
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has reportedly found its Simon Williams / Wonder Man. On Monday, reports confirmed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to portray the titular character in an upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ series. Abdul-Mateen II is no stranger to the superhero space, portraying Black Manta in both Aquaman and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Doctor Manhattan in the recent Watchmen television series. His filmography also includes The Get Down, Candyman, and Ambulance.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
